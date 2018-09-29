autoevolution
 

Pure Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Looks Like Kermit The Frog

29 Sep 2018, 15:50 UTC
by author pic
Since we belong to the Porschephile camp, we have a thing for Paint To Sample shades. And with the German carmaker launching so many specials these days, we get plenty of chances to feature special colors. So here we are, bringing you a 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package that comes dressed in Pure Green.
3 photos
Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package drivePorsche 911 GT3 Touring Package drive
In fact, this is the first time when we get to feature the said shade and we feel this fits the uber-clean silhouette of the Touring like a glove.

Now, those of you who have a fetish for Paint To Sample shades might want to know how this hue compares to others in the palette. Well, the Instagram label that brought this car to our attention took the time to deliver a thought on the matter.

"It’s a bit more green than Viper, no other hues noticeable. Pretty special to see this," we are being told.

Now, you should know this Porscha features a bit of aftermarket work, with the ride height having been slightly reduced. To be more precise, the machine now sits 6.5mm closer to the road (we're talking about all-round lowering here).

Other small touches include a custom exhaust part, namely Dundon race headers, along with a lighter lithium battery.

As for the cabin of the toy, a post coming from the owner allows us to notice the full bucket seats, which pack Houndstooth inserts that make them stand out without having to scream.

While we're talking about the spec of this Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package, we'll remind you the thing also comes with standard Xenon headlights, which pack silver inner graphics.

Then again, it's not like we're dealing with a budget configuration, which the Neunelfer has been gifted with banana-colored calipers, which signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes).

 

