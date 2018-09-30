2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Has 180 KPH Nurburgring Near Crash, Miraculously Escapes

autoevolution
 

30 Sep 2018
Blitzing the Nurburgring is all about the learning curve and as anybody with an Internet connection knows, the irregularities in this curve can easily lead to accidents or at least near crashes. And when this story involves a 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, keeping the car in one piece is never an easy task.
The owner of the 991.2-generation 3RS used to lap the Green Hell in another GT Division machine, namely a Porsche Cayman GT4. And now that the aficionado has grabbed his Neunelfer, he likes to push the car further and further on the Nordschleife.

Nevertheless, being fully aware of the circuit's layout and knowing one's vehicle isn't enough to avoided the dreaded guardrail kiss.

As you'll notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the more or less real Ring competitions that take place during tourist sessions can easily determined a driver to take his eyes off the road.

This is also what caused the one in the driver's seat of this Porscha to go trhough a near crash at about 180 km/h. The man ended up on the grass, but managed to keep the rear end in check, finally straightening up the vehicle (the "exit" speed sat at about 75 km/h).

In fact, the hooner took to the YouTube description of the video to explain the matter.

"Just started a slow and easy warm-up lap. A 991.1 GT3 RS tries to pass me during a yellow flag which is very dangerous and not done. After that, the other RS was closing in from time to time until I wanted to let him pass just before mutkurve but he didn't want to. So I made the rookie mistake of paying to much attention to my rear view mirror instead of my own driving. By the time I realized I couldn't make the exit and I saw I was going to the grass, I just waited at the right time to straighten up my steering to hopefully coast over it in a straight line. Very, very lucky on this one," we are being told.

Oh, and did we mention that somebody was riding shotgun at the time when the driver lost control of the rear-engined toy?

