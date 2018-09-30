autoevolution
 

2019 Porsche 935 Pink Pig Rendered As the Forbidden Livery

30 Sep 2018, 13:42 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Frankly, we're surprised the Internet took three whole days to come up with the Pink Pig livery for the 2019 Porsche 935 that landed on Friday. Then again, we're not complaining, but simply stating out that the world wide web almost instantly has its way with such new arrivals these days.
4 photos
2019 Porsche 911 Chases 2019 Porsche 9352019 Porsche 911 Chases 2019 Porsche 9352019 Porsche 911 Chases 2019 Porsche 935
In it's factory form (we're having a hard time using the word "standard") the new-age 935 comes dressed in white, wearing Martini graphics, in a nod to the original 935 racecar of the 70s.

However, the Instagram-delivered rendering found at the bottom of the page shows the thing wearing the famous Pink Pig livery, which features the traditional German language cuts.

This, of course, is a tribute to the 917/30 racecar that made the livery famous at Le Mans, despite not achieving victory.

Over the past few years, the said racing colors became extremely popular, with Porsche itself reviving them for last year's Le Mans race - a 911 RSR wearing the truffle sniffer attire grabbed class victory last year.

Then again, the trend can also be noticed in terms of street cars, with multiple owners using this design for their wraps.

In fact, we've lost count of how many double-Ps we've featured, but there are some that remain in our memory. For instance, the livery covers machines as diverse as the Panamera Sport Turismo and the 918 Spyder.

Oh and there's also that rendering showcasing the remastered incarnation of the theme, which will thrill those who have a pig(let) as a pet.

Returning to the 991.2 GT2 RS-based 2019 Porsche 935, we'll remind you that, as we discussed earlier today, the racecar can also be seen in all-black trim (a test car was spotted doing its thing on the Monza Circuit in Italy).

P.S.: You should know the UK holds a Porsche 911 GT2 RS that wanted to display the Moby Dick attire without the body mods of the 935.


 

Pink Pig 🐷 • Buying/Wrapping a car? DM me for rendering enquiries • #porsche #935 #porsche935 #gt2rs #pinkpig #rsr #911 #gt2rs

A post shared by MF Design (@mfcardesign) on Sep 29, 2018 at 11:42am PDT

2019 porsche 935 Porsche pink pig rendering pic of the day
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
May the Space Force Be With You WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE MacanPORSCHE Macan Large SUVPORSCHE E-HybridPORSCHE E-Hybrid Medium SUVPORSCHE 911 GT3 RSPORSCHE 911 GT3 RS CoupePORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactAll PORSCHE models  
 
 