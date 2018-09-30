2019 Porsche 935 Pink Pig Rendered As the Forbidden Livery

Frankly, we're surprised the Internet took three whole days to come up with the Pink Pig livery for the 2019 Porsche 935 that landed on Friday. Then again, we're not complaining, but simply stating out that the world wide web almost instantly has its way with such new arrivals these days.

4 photos



However, the Instagram-delivered rendering found at the bottom of the page shows the thing wearing the famous Pink Pig livery, which features the traditional German language cuts.



This, of course, is a tribute to the 917/30 racecar that made the livery famous at Le Mans, despite not achieving victory.



Over the past few years, the said racing colors became extremely popular, with Porsche itself reviving them for last year's Le Mans race - a 911 RSR wearing the truffle sniffer attire grabbed class victory last year.



Then again, the trend can also be noticed in terms of street cars, with multiple owners using this design for their wraps.



In fact, we've lost count of how many double-Ps we've featured, but there are some that remain in our memory. For instance, the livery covers machines as diverse as the



Oh and there's also that rendering showcasing the remastered incarnation of the theme, which will thrill those who have a pig(let) as a pet.



Returning to the 991.2 GT2 RS-based 2019 Porsche 935, we'll remind you that, as we discussed earlier today, the racecar can also be seen in all-black trim (a test car was spotted doing its thing on the Monza Circuit in Italy).



P.S.: You should know the UK holds a Porsche 911 GT2 RS that





Pink Pig 🐷 • Buying/Wrapping a car? DM me for rendering enquiries • #porsche #935 #porsche935 #gt2rs #pinkpig #rsr #911 #gt2rs A post shared by MF Design (@mfcardesign) on Sep 29, 2018 at 11:42am PDT In it's factory form (we're having a hard time using the word "standard") the new-age 935 comes dressed in white, wearing Martini graphics, in a nod to the original 935 racecar of the 70s.However, the Instagram-delivered rendering found at the bottom of the page shows the thing wearing the famous Pink Pig livery, which features the traditional German language cuts.This, of course, is a tribute to the 917/30 racecar that made the livery famous at Le Mans, despite not achieving victory.Over the past few years, the said racing colors became extremely popular, with Porsche itself reviving them for last year's Le Mans race - a 911 RSR wearing the truffle sniffer attire grabbed class victory last year.Then again, the trend can also be noticed in terms of street cars, with multiple owners using this design for their wraps.In fact, we've lost count of how many double-Ps we've featured, but there are some that remain in our memory. For instance, the livery covers machines as diverse as the Panamera Sport Turismo and the 918 Spyder Oh and there's also that rendering showcasing the remastered incarnation of the theme, which will thrill those who have a pig(let) as a pet.Returning to the 991.2 GT2 RS-based 2019 Porsche 935, we'll remind you that, as we discussed earlier today, the racecar can also be seen in all-black trim (a test car was spotted doing its thing on the Monza Circuit in Italy).P.S.: You should know the UK holds a Porsche 911 GT2 RS that wanted to display the Moby Dick attire without the body mods of the 935.