Porsche 935 Targa Rendered as The Road-Legal Supercar Porsche Will Never Build

When Porsche came up with the majestic new-age 935 earlier this month, it quickly became obvious that there was a major issue with it. No, we're not referring to the million-dollar price tag of the machine or even to its uber-limited production run (think: 77 units).

Nevertheless, when introducing the machine to you, we mentioned that somebody might come up with a road-legal conversion.



Well, it seems that the result is here early, albeit coming in rendering form for now. Digital artist Jan Peisert decided to play with the Porsche 935 and you can check out his work in the image above.



The pixel wielder also enjoys sharing his creation process with the world, which is how we ended up with the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.



As such, the video takes us through the Photoshop transformation of the Porscha. It's worth noting that the



In terms of the real world, the 911 GT2 RS base of the new 935 means converting it into a road-worthy machine shouldn't be all that difficult.



And since we can refer to examples such as that of the



For instance, the world of modded Neunelfers knows no limits, as the home-brewed manual 991.1 Porsche 911 GT3 RS has once again demonstrated.



