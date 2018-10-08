autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2018 Paris Motor Show  
 

Porsche 935 Targa Rendered as The Road-Legal Supercar Porsche Will Never Build

8 Oct 2018, 14:37 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
When Porsche came up with the majestic new-age 935 earlier this month, it quickly became obvious that there was a major issue with it. No, we're not referring to the million-dollar price tag of the machine or even to its uber-limited production run (think: 77 units).
7 photos
Porsche 935 Hits the Monza CircuitPorsche 935 Hits the Monza CircuitPorsche 935 Hits the Monza CircuitPorsche 935 Hits the Monza CircuitPorsche 935 Hits the Monza CircuitPorsche 935 Hits the Monza Circuit
Instead, we're talking about the fact that the Zuffenhausen toy is confined to the racetrack. Sure, Porsche is one of the most motorsport-friendly carmakers out there, but it's still a pity that we can't enjoy the 935 on the street.

Nevertheless, when introducing the machine to you, we mentioned that somebody might come up with a road-legal conversion.

Well, it seems that the result is here early, albeit coming in rendering form for now. Digital artist Jan Peisert decided to play with the Porsche 935 and you can check out his work in the image above.

The pixel wielder also enjoys sharing his creation process with the world, which is how we ended up with the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

As such, the video takes us through the Photoshop transformation of the Porscha. It's worth noting that the 935 also received a Targa transformation along the way. And while the form of the actual car, with its massive rear wing and its focus on scale friendliness, wouldn't be compatible with the roof mechanism of the 911 Targa, this is the Internet, so anything is possible.

In terms of the real world, the 911 GT2 RS base of the new 935 means converting it into a road-worthy machine shouldn't be all that difficult.

And since we can refer to examples such as that of the McLaren P1 GTR for street-legal racecars based on supercars, our hopes remain high.

For instance, the world of modded Neunelfers knows no limits, as the home-brewed manual 991.1 Porsche 911 GT3 RS has once again demonstrated.

Porsche 935 Porsche rendering Porsche 911 Targa
Is It Cheating? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
Latest car models:
SKODA Kodiaq RSSKODA Kodiaq RS Medium SUVKIA e-NiroKIA e-Niro CrossoverBMW 3 Series Sedan (G20)BMW 3 Series Sedan (G20) Medium PremiumMERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247)MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247) Small MPVHONDA Civic CoupeHONDA Civic Coupe CoupeAll car models  
 
 