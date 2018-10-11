Extras on New Joker Movie Locked in Brooklyn Subway Car For Over 3 Hours

autoevolution
It can’t be said often enough: Hollywood is running out of fresh ideas. Despite the poor critical and fan reception of Jared Leto’s Joker in “Suicide Squad,” Warner Bros. is moving on with plans for a standalone Joker pic.
It’s an origin film and it stars Joaquin Phoenix as the main character. In fact, Joker has been shooting in the NYC subway for a couple of weeks now, but a recent incident is bringing it into the headlines again.

Apparently, producers forced extras to use the train tracks to relieve themselves because they wouldn’t let them out of the subway car they were locked in. By the looks of things, the Joker is about to bring mayhem to the Brooklyn subway in the film, but in the meantime, it’s the extras who’re paying the price.

TMZ says that they ended up locked inside the train car for more than 3 hours, which is one hour more than they should have. Regulations say extras must be given a break every 2 working hours, which failed to happen here.

“The extras started banging on the subway doors asking to be let out because people needed to use the bathroom, but they were kept inside and eventually resorted to [urinating] on the tracks through the small spaces between cars,” the report says.

It adds that the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) has received a formal complaint regarding the situation, as did the movie studio, and both are investigating the incident. The SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) is the organization that makes sure actors’ and extras’ rights are respected on any movie set.

Until the matter of the locked subway train car is settled, here’s a video of the new Joker looking menacing while prancing around the subway and enjoying a cigarette. The movie comes out on October 4, 2019.

