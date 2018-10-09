2020 Opel Insignia Facelift Makes Spyshots Debut as Camouflaged Wagon

The second-generation Insignia Sports Tourer was introduced just last year, so we're a little surprised to see it preparing for a facelift. But due to new ownership and a shrinking car market in Europe, Opel is adapting all its money makers as quickly as possible.

Bucking recent trends,



Meanwhile, the headlights have a brand new design, featuring small kinks at the bottom like Audi is doing on its SUVs. Also, we can make out a pale while LED halo around the main beam. Meanwhile, the back end of the car will feature a redesigned lower bumper and updated taillights.



We strongly believe that the cosmetic changes are just a pretext for Peugeot to install its own engines under the hood of the Insignia, thus saving money. Which engines? We only need to look at the range for the HP . Meanwhile, the Insignia mostly relies on Opel's 2.0-liter diesels. This prototype has two mufflers hidden away, so it's probably quite powerful.



