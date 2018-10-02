autoevolution
COMING UP:  2018 Paris Motor Show  
 

2019 Peugeot 508 GT Is a 225 HP Lightweight Wagon in Paris

2 Oct 2018, 19:17 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The Peugeot SW has always been a popular car, and we're not sure if this new generation ticks all the boxes. But it undoubtedly looks different from the VW Passat Variant and all the other big wagons sold in Europe.
13 photos
2019 Peugeot 508 GT Is a 225 HP Lightweight Wagon in Paris2019 Peugeot 508 GT Is a 225 HP Lightweight Wagon in Paris2019 Peugeot 508 GT Is a 225 HP Lightweight Wagon in Paris2019 Peugeot 508 GT Is a 225 HP Lightweight Wagon in Paris2019 Peugeot 508 GT Is a 225 HP Lightweight Wagon in Paris2019 Peugeot 508 GT Is a 225 HP Lightweight Wagon in Paris2019 Peugeot 508 GT Is a 225 HP Lightweight Wagon in Paris2019 Peugeot 508 GT Is a 225 HP Lightweight Wagon in Paris2019 Peugeot 508 GT Is a 225 HP Lightweight Wagon in Paris2019 Peugeot 508 GT Is a 225 HP Lightweight Wagon in Paris2019 Peugeot 508 GT Is a 225 HP Lightweight Wagon in Paris2019 Peugeot 508 GT Is a 225 HP Lightweight Wagon in Paris
The big story with the new 508 is that it's supposed to be available with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain. But do you really want that, a very expensive, complicated and heavy French car? No, you want the sporty, light 508 GT.

Like the regular 508 liftback sedan, this car has frameless doors, and we struggle to think of other wagons like that. Also, Peugeots have a way of shrinking around you, even when they are this big. On top of that, the GT treatment means you won't be wanting for power.

This is powered by a 1.6-liter turbo engine with 225 HP and will get to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds. At 1,430 kilograms with an automatic gearbox, this wagon is as light as cars from the segment below it. Sure, the Audi A4 Avant feels like a more premium car, but it's a lot more expensive. Other available powertrains include a 2-liter diesel with 180 or 160 HP, as well as a 1.5 BlueHDi diesel making 130 HP.

As for the 508 Hybrid, it uses a 180 HP combustion engine along with a 110 HP electric motor to deliver a combined 225 HP. Its 11.8 kWh will last for only 40 km of emissions-free driving yet takes about 1.8 hours to charge. What's more, it's not available until next year.

For the record, we're not fans of the LED monkey tails that hang from the headlights of all 508 models. But on the serious looking GT and GT-Line models, it's not bad. The interior isn't that bad either, but it's lost some of that crazy concept car appeal that it had when the model came out. What we're saying is that this Peugeot is a nice car, but worthy of a big discount.
2019 Peugeot 508 2019 Peugeot 508 SW peugeot 508 gt 2018 Paris Motor Show
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is It Cheating? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
May the Space Force Be With You The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
PEUGEOT models:
PEUGEOT 508 SWPEUGEOT 508 SW MediumPEUGEOT RIFTERPEUGEOT RIFTER Medium MPVPEUGEOT 508PEUGEOT 508 MediumPEUGEOT 308 SW GTPEUGEOT 308 SW GT CompactPEUGEOT 308 SW GTPEUGEOT 308 SW GT CompactAll PEUGEOT models  
 
 