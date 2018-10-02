2019 Peugeot 508 GT Is a 225 HP Lightweight Wagon in Paris

HP

The big story with the new 508 is that it's supposed to be available with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain. But do you really want that, a very expensive, complicated and heavy French car? No, you want the sporty, light 508 GT.Like the regular 508 liftback sedan, this car has frameless doors, and we struggle to think of other wagons like that. Also, Peugeots have a way of shrinking around you, even when they are this big. On top of that, the GT treatment means you won't be wanting for power.This is powered by a 1.6-liter turbo engine with 225and will get to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds. At 1,430 kilograms with an automatic gearbox, this wagon is as light as cars from the segment below it. Sure, the Audi A4 Avant feels like a more premium car, but it's a lot more expensive. Other available powertrains include a 2-liter diesel with 180 or 160 HP, as well as a 1.5 BlueHDi diesel making 130 HP.As for the 508 Hybrid, it uses a 180 HP combustion engine along with a 110 HP electric motor to deliver a combined 225 HP. Its 11.8 kWh will last for only 40 km of emissions-free driving yet takes about 1.8 hours to charge. What's more, it's not available until next year.For the record, we're not fans of the LED monkey tails that hang from the headlights of all 508 models. But on the serious looking GT and GT-Line models, it's not bad. The interior isn't that bad either, but it's lost some of that crazy concept car appeal that it had when the model came out. What we're saying is that this Peugeot is a nice car, but worthy of a big discount.