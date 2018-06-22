autoevolution
 

Opel to Custom Paint Insignia Models for Exclusive Customers

The number of color variations on Opel cars is to increase exponentially this summer, as the German carmaker announced on Thursday the launch of the Exclusive customization program for the three models in the Insignia range: Grand Sport, Sports Tourer, and Country Tourer.
This new option would allow prospective buyers to get involved in the final design of their car. They will be able to choose both the color scheme as well as leather and decorative trims.

The Exclusive is different that the average Opel Insignia trims in the way that it comes with exclusive features. For the exterior color, for instance, on top of the existing 10 colors in the regular price list, buyers can opt for an extra 15 special colors created for this program, for an additional €2,500 on top of the car's price.

The biggest news is that apart from the colors available at Opel dealerships, buyers can have their Insignias painted pretty much as they please. Should they decide to have them in bright pink, for instance, they can, but for a much higher price of €5,900.

The creation of each unique Insignia would be done at the carmaker’s factory. Customers will be expected to submit their color sample in the form of a picture, photo or color code. Opel would then produce a 15 centimeter-long model car which is to be approved by the customers before the actual car enters the paint shop.

“The Insignia Exclusive is then completed in a computer-controlled process until it leaves the line as a fully equipped, finished car. Even a smartphone cover with Opel Exclusive logo is available in the chosen color!” says Opel.

Aside from the colors, the customization options in the Exclusive option includes the choice of 18 and 20-inch light-alloy wheels, and exclusive leather and decorative trims. Chrome parts such as the grille bar, fog lamps, and window frames are also available.
