Opel Debuts New Infotainment System on the Insignia Flagship

This system, a premiere for the brand, would make its way at first on all versions of the There are two versions of the system to be offered, Multimedia and Multimedia Navi Pro. They would be controlled via screen of up to eight inches in size, and it would be accompanied by a Driver Information Cluster and head-up display (this last feature only for the Pro version).As with any such system, Opel’s supports either Bluetooth or USB connectivity, but it can also be used via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Opel says Up to two smartphones can be paired simultaneously with the Multimedia.The top-notch Navi Pro comes with connected navigation services - Live Traffic -, real-time fuel prices, parking information according to the destination and online map updates. There is also 3D-map navigation on the table, complete with zoom and scrolling functions.In line with similar system launched by other carmakers, Opel’s too comes with the possibility of setting up various user profiles. Up to five such profiles can be loaded with information about preferences ranging from climate-control to speaker settings.Additionally, the infotainment system can be operated via the controls mounted on the steering wheel.“With their stylish design and state-of-the-art functionality, as well as their intuitive operation, Multimedia and Multimedia Navi Pro offer high customer appeal,” says Opel in a statement.“They will significantly strengthen Opel’ s reputation as a leader in seamless automotive connectivity and in-car entertainment.”This system, a premiere for the brand, would make its way at first on all versions of the Insignia , starting later in the year. In 2019, other models would follow. Prices for the Multimedia have not yet been announced.