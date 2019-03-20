2020 Nissan Versa Sedan Spied Testing In the U.S.

Dating back to 2011, the Versa Sedan is a subcompact car that can be had on the cheap. The most affordable Nissan in the United States starts at $12,360 excluding destination and handling, featuring a 1.6-liter engine, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth streaming audio and Siri Eyes Free, as well as air conditioning.
For the 2019 model year, Nissan added Intelligent Key push-button ignition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio. The thing is, the Versa Sedan is too old to justify the low purchasing price. This gets us to 2020, the year Nissan will roll out the next generation of the cheap-and-cheerful econobox.
Showing some production-ready components such as the headlamps and taillamps, the 2020 Nissan Versa Sedan has been photographed in the United States with lots of camouflage. The angular, sharp-styled exterior is more or less influenced by the Altima, and the forward-facing camera appears to be an upgrade compared to the current generation.
Larger than the 2019 Nissan Versa Sedan, the all-new model continues to feature four lugs per wheel and steelies as standard. The side mirrors are no longer attached to the A-pillars but to the doors, striking a discordant note with the Altima and Maxima.
Expected to premiere towards the end of the year, the newcomer is equipped with a curvier dashboard that features the infotainment touchscreen low in the center stack. As far as suck-squeeze-bang-blow is concerned, we’re not keeping our hopes up for something different. The four-cylinder with natural aspiration would soldier on with minimal changes, paired to a manual transmission or Xtronic continuously variable transmission.
The 2019 range starts with the S, and the better-equipped trim levels come in the guise of the S Plus ($14,500), SV ($15,990), and SV Special Edition ($16,790). The range-topping option features 15-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, fog lights, lots of connectivity technologies, power windows with one-touch auto-down for the driver, the whole nine yards.
On Nissan’s website, the Versa Sedan is pitted against the likes of the Kia Rio Sedan, Hyundai Accent Sedan, and Chevrolet Sonic Sedan. Coincidence or not, all three rivals are more expensive.
