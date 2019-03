Taco Bell Hot Sauce Saves Another Man’s Life in Crash

Hot sauce comes between customer and car in Taco Bell crash, police say https://t.co/7anUVWhOME pic.twitter.com/EtkSUAE0Qu — 10News WTSP (@10NewsWTSP) March 17, 2019

This time, the scene of the incident is in Winter Haven, Florida and while the man whose live was spared wasn’t driving at the time, someone else was. And poorly, too.“Officers said Emmanuel Akowuah,77, and his wife were parked in a spot in front of the restaurant before he drove into the building,” 10 News WTSP reports. The man thought the car was in reverse, but it was actually in drive, so when he accelerated, it jumped the curb and smashed into the building.The first table next to the wall had been occupied, only seconds before, by a male customer. According to the police, he “had just left that area to get hot sauce,” which literally saved his life.Earlier this month, a man from Oregon went hiking with his dog when his 2002 Toyota 4Runner got caught in a snowstorm. The man spent the night there, thinking he and the dog would get out in the morning and walk some distance to get help. They did that, but the high snow made it impossible for them to get too far, so they returned to the car.They ended up spending 5 days stuck in the car . Though the plan was to go hiking, the man had not packed an emergency kit (which would have also included non-perishable food), so he and his pooch had nothing to eat.Scavenging through the car, he found some hot sauce packets abandoned from earlier Taco Bell runs, and he shared those with his dog. They saved their life, as he admitted himself once he was safely returned home.The man and the dog were rescued when a snowmobile rider noticed the car stuck in snow and alerted the authorities.