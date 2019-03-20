Astronauts Hague and Ovchinin Reach ISS 5 Months After Failed MS-10 Launch

Taco Bell Hot Sauce Saves Another Man’s Life in Crash

Taco Bell Hot Sauce is so good it saves lives, and yes, you’re to take that literally. For the second time this month, hot sauce packets are credited to saving a man from certain death. 6 photos



“Officers said Emmanuel Akowuah,77, and his wife were parked in a spot in front of the restaurant before he drove into the building,”



The first table next to the wall had been occupied, only seconds before, by a male customer. According to the police, he “had just left that area to get hot sauce,” which literally saved his life.



Earlier this month, a man from Oregon went hiking with his dog when his



They ended up spending



Scavenging through the car, he found some hot sauce packets abandoned from earlier Taco Bell runs, and he shared those with his dog. They saved their life, as he admitted himself once he was safely returned home.



The man and the dog were rescued when a snowmobile rider noticed the car stuck in snow and alerted the authorities.



