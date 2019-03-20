autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Taco Bell Hot Sauce Saves Another Man’s Life in Crash

20 Mar 2019, 19:38 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Taco Bell Hot Sauce is so good it saves lives, and yes, you’re to take that literally. For the second time this month, hot sauce packets are credited to saving a man from certain death.
6 photos
Toyota Nightshade EditionToyota Nightshade EditionToyota Nightshade EditionToyota Nightshade EditionToyota Nightshade Edition
This time, the scene of the incident is in Winter Haven, Florida and while the man whose live was spared wasn’t driving at the time, someone else was. And poorly, too.

“Officers said Emmanuel Akowuah,77, and his wife were parked in a spot in front of the restaurant before he drove into the building,” 10 News WTSP reports. The man thought the car was in reverse, but it was actually in drive, so when he accelerated, it jumped the curb and smashed into the building.

The first table next to the wall had been occupied, only seconds before, by a male customer. According to the police, he “had just left that area to get hot sauce,” which literally saved his life.

Earlier this month, a man from Oregon went hiking with his dog when his 2002 Toyota 4Runner got caught in a snowstorm. The man spent the night there, thinking he and the dog would get out in the morning and walk some distance to get help. They did that, but the high snow made it impossible for them to get too far, so they returned to the car.

They ended up spending 5 days stuck in the car. Though the plan was to go hiking, the man had not packed an emergency kit (which would have also included non-perishable food), so he and his pooch had nothing to eat.

Scavenging through the car, he found some hot sauce packets abandoned from earlier Taco Bell runs, and he shared those with his dog. They saved their life, as he admitted himself once he was safely returned home.

The man and the dog were rescued when a snowmobile rider noticed the car stuck in snow and alerted the authorities.

lol accident taco bell snowstorm police Florida
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
CADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumBENTLEY Continental GT V8 ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8BENTLEY Continental GT V8 Premium CoupeTESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverMercedes-AMG GT R RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Coupe CabrioAll car models  
 
 