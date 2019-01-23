autoevolution
Woman Runs Out of Gas on Isolated Stretch of Oregon Highway, is Stranded

You see this kind of stuff in horror movies, when motorists and their unlucky passengers become stranded after running out of gas in the middle of nowhere, where there’s no traffic and no cell phone coverage.
It happened most recently to one woman who ran out of gas while going up Dooley Mountain in Oregon. She was on an isolated stretch of Oregon Highway 245 where traffic is very sparse. In fact, traffic is so light there that she spent an entire night on her own, locked inside the car before she could ask for help from any human being.

To her luck, that human being was actually an Oregon State Police trooper, as a recent post on the official Facebook of the PD reveals.

“Sr. Trooper McClay, Baker City Office, might literally have just save the day,” the PD says. “A lone motorist, traveling on Hwy 245 in a very remote area of Baker County, ran out of gas. It was extremely cold and there was no cell service. After spending one night in her car alone on the side of the highway, Sr. Trooper McClay came upon the vehicle and rendered aid.”

The trooper first checked the driver to see if she needed any medical assistance. She didn’t need any, which, again, was lucky for her. He then “got gas and followed the driver into town to ensure she arrived safely,” the police department further says.

She was incredibly lucky this time, so probably this incident will serve as a lesson for her. Never hit the road without sufficient gas in the tank and take all measures to make sure you can communicate with others in case of an emergency. Both should be mandatory when you know you’re about to travel someplace more isolated.

