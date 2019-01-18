autoevolution
Nissan Altima Goes All Tracked Sedan in Snowy Canada

For some time now Nissan has been turning its regular road cars into monster shod in tracks, just to show that tracked vehicles are much better on unconventional terrain than when wearing regular wheels. And also much cooler. 
This family of cars is known at Nissan as Warrior, and the latest model to join the range is the Altima-te AWD, a tracked sedan that feels like a fish in the ocean on the snowy slopes of Canadian mountains.

The one-off vehicle is of course based on the Altima AWD, the first ever sedan to sell on the North American continent with all-wheel drive. The car was converted by Quebec-based Motorsports in Action (MIA) by removing the wheels and fitting a Dominator track system.

The tracks on the sedan are 1,220 mm long (48 inches), 750 mm tall (30 inches) tall and 380 mm wide (15 inches), meaning some extensive chassis and body modifications had to be made to accommodate them.

Those changes include flaring out the front and rear fenders, thus expanding the car’s body width, an overallstance raised by 80 mm (3 inches) and revised suspension geometry.

Neither Nissan nor MIA said how much the conversion of the car costs.

"The Altima-te AWD joins the other, one-off, track-equipped crossover vehicles like the Rogue Warrior and sends a clear message to the market – this Altima has the ability to conquer the harshest weather environments with the added confidence provided by standard Nissan Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, which adapts to road conditions in the blink of an eye," said in a statement Joni Paiva, Nissan Canada president.

As said, this is a one-off vehicle, meaning there's practically zero chances of seeing one in the flesh. Those living in Canada can however feast their eyes on this model during the Canadian International Auto Show which takes place in Toronto next month.

