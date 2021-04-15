Orion EON Telescope Lets You Peer Into Galaxies Far Far Away With Superb Clarity

5 LT1-Powered Camaro and Mustang GT 5.0 Lock Horns, Almost Nothing Between Them

More on this:

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Owner Ruins Carbon-Fiber Wheel That Costs $7,400

The Shelby GT500 isn’t only the most powerful Mustang ever made. It’s the most powerful Ford road-going vehicle in the Blue Oval’s 117-year history, more potent than the GT twin-turbo V6 supercar . That is why the slitherin’ muscle car isn’t for the faint of heart and butter-fingered. 6 photos



The reason there’s a gaping hole in the barrel of the driver-side front wheel is rather simple. Whatever the driver hit, carbon fiber in this application isn’t meant to bend. Prone to cracking and splitting, carbon fiber in automotive applications offers two benefits over conventional materials: it’s far much lighter and much stiffer than steel, aluminum, and plastic panels.



In the case of carbon-fiber wheels like the ones you get on the



The only problem with shattering a carbon-fiber wheel is that Ford will charge you a lot of money for a replacement. More to the point, part number 1007 is currently listed at a whopping $7,390.57, excluding shipping costs.



In addition to the wheel, the owner of this Predator V8-engined strip slayer will also have to spend a few more hard-earned dollars on the braking system because the brake line came off the brake caliper. To quote service technician Matt Pittman, “this is what happens when you can’t drive a GT500.”



@thep1ttman Fucking #yeeted that sumbitch. #carnage #damage #wrecked #techlife #dudespeak #dudespeakpodcast #fyp #viral ? original sound - Matt Pittman You can easily transition from controlled to uncontrolled oversteer because of the vehicle's sheer weight, which is probably what happened to the Shelby GT500 in the following clip. Uploaded on TikTok by Ford service technician Matt Pittman, the video reveals a shattered carbon-fiber wheel.The reason there’s a gaping hole in the barrel of the driver-side front wheel is rather simple. Whatever the driver hit, carbon fiber in this application isn’t meant to bend. Prone to cracking and splitting, carbon fiber in automotive applications offers two benefits over conventional materials: it’s far much lighter and much stiffer than steel, aluminum, and plastic panels.In the case of carbon-fiber wheels like the ones you get on the Shelby GT500 as part of an $18,500 package, they have less inertia when they move. In other words, they work better with the suspension system, accelerate quicker, and also offer an efficiency boost over steelies and alloy wheels.The only problem with shattering a carbon-fiber wheel is that Ford will charge you a lot of money for a replacement. More to the point, part number 1007 is currently listed at a whopping $7,390.57, excluding shipping costs.In addition to the wheel, the owner of this Predator V8-engined strip slayer will also have to spend a few more hard-earned dollars on the braking system because the brake line came off the brake caliper. To quote service technician Matt Pittman, “this is what happens when you can’t drive a GT500.”