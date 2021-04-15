Ford GT Batmobile Shows Badass Vertical Wings in Dark Rendering

5 Neither Batman Nor James Bond Can Afford Their Iconic Cars, Batmobile and DB5

Is Gotham the new Le Mans? Well, with the World Endurance Championship currently going through the most important changes in decades ( LMH and LMDh classes taking over), this could be a thing, even though one would first have to find Batman's city on a real map first. On a more serious note, the rendering we have here casts the Ford GT in the role of the Batmobile. 1 photo



And we have to keep in mind that, back in 2016, the racing incarnation of the GT beat Ferrari at Le Mans, thus properly celebrating the 50th anniversary of its iconic 1-2-3 triumph over the Prancing Horse, a feat recently brought under the spotlight in the



Add the fact that buyers also had to go through a



However, there are no such boundaries in the pixel world, which brings us to the rendering sitting before us. Sure, the current GT is an all-carbon affair (chassis and body panels), but this hasn't stopped digital label Jota Automotive from turning the thing into something Bruce Wayne would hoon once the costume is on.



The styling seems to be a nod to the Batmobiles of the 1990s, especially if we zoom in on the vertical wings adorning the posterior and the armor plates added to the front end and the sides of the vehicle. Of course, the brand chosen by the artist pays homage to the original Batmobile of the 1960s, which was based on a Lincoln Futura.



However, LED lighting provides a modern touch, with the approach to the wheels, which could be beadlock units designed to keep the tires in place during extreme loads, being the most impressive here.



The party piece comes from the tech side of the conversion. And the fact that the custom turbo/exhaust setup unapologetically highlights the V6 nature of the second-gen GT might just be overshadowed by the afterburner sitting in between those taillights.



Come to think of it, bringing the caped crusader's ride closer to the machines the rest of us drive makes plenty of sense. After all, the next movie of the series, namely The Batman, whose release has been pushed back to March 4, 2022, will



