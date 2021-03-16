Barely Driven 2020 Ford GT MkII With 700 Horsepower Going Under the Hammer

The second-generation Ford GT may be the first of its kind not to feature a V8 engine, but it's the company's most technologically advanced vehicle to date. And while the standard GT is downright impressive thanks to its 660-horsepower V6, the GT MkII takes things up a notch with an even more potent engine and race-spec goodies.
Introduced in 2019 as a track-only supercar, the GT MkII saw the light of day in only 45 units. Ford rolled the MkII out with a $1.2-million sticker, making it the most expensive new car it ever sold. They all found homes quicker than hotcakes, but there's a really special one of the loose right now.
The folks over at Mecum Auctions will bring a 2020 GT MkII under the hammer at their Indy event from May 14 to 22. The supercar has only 15 miles (24 km) on the odometer, which means it hasn't been driven much since it left the Multimatic factory. But that's not its main highlight.
This GT MkII is unique thanks to its light blue livery with white stripes and red accents around the headlamps. The only MkII finished in this color scheme, it's a tribute to a very important Ford from the past: the No.1 Ford GT40 that Ken Miles drove at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.
Sporting the exact same livery, the 1966 GT40 MkII shared by Ken Miles and Denny Hulme led the race toward the end but finished in second place following pit orders. Ford demanded that all three GT40 cars running first, second, and third cross the finish line side by side. Because McLaren's car had started further down the grid and covered more distance, Miles's car was classified second.
By losing the race, Miles also lost the chance to win the Endurance Racing Triple Crown awarded to drivers who won at Le Mans, Daytona, and Sebring. Ken died a few months later while testing a new version of the GT40.
On top of the livery celebrating Ford's historic win at Le Mans, the GT MkII also features a returned EcoBoost V6 engine that cranks out 700 horsepower. It also boasts a stripped-off interior, a fixed-wing, and an aero package that results in a 400% increase in downforce over the road-going GT.
The GT MkII is pretty much a customer version of the Ford GT race car, but with significantly more power since it doesn't need to meet racing regulations. The race-spec GT scored class victories at Le Mans and Daytona.
There's no official estimate for this auction, but it's safe to assume that the blue-painted MkII will change hands for notably more than MSRP. The hammer will probably drop at more than $2 million.
