2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Gets Vossen Wheels in Tuner Rendering

Wishful thinking 😍😍😍 #HelloNewGT500 #HRE #R101 #RC104 #hrewheels #industrystandard #since78 #mustanggt500 #GT500 @notbland @michelinusa A post shared by HRE Performance Wheels (@hre_wheels) on Jan 14, 2019 at 12:40pm PST Ford Performance has mentioned that the output of the new supercharged 5.2-liter V8 would sit above 700 horsepower - frankly, it wouldn't surprise us if the thing goes above 800 ponies.Nevertheless, we still have about nine months of waiting to do until the S550-generation GT500 reaches the real world. Well, despite this, the aftermarket side of the industry is already dreaming of working on the fresh pony."But doesn't Ford offer optional carbon fiber wheels for the 2020 Shelby GT500?" we hear you asking. Of course that's true, but not everybody will afford such expensive optional extras.And there's another argument in favor of tuner wheels, namely the good old need for exclusivity.Given the timetable mentioned above, we can only rely on renderings for now. And we've brought along a pair of such images supplied by HRE Wheels.Zoom in on the pics in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page and you'll notice a pair of GT500s, with this sitting on rolling goodies that come from the said developer.It has also been mentioned that the 2020 GT500 will be able to play the quarter-mile game in under 11 seconds. And while that was obvious, we're wondering how the dual-clutch transmission will cope with the mandatory pre-race burnouts that bring the rear tires up to temperature.Oh, and in case you want to check out the other go-fast machine that swept Detroit off its feet meeting the tuner world, here 's a lowered example of the Toyota Supra rendered on custom wheels.We'll continue to keep an eye out for such pixel efforts and we'll bring them to you as soon as we get our keyboards on them.