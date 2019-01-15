autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Gets Vossen Wheels in Tuner Rendering

15 Jan 2019, 9:25 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is the kind of car that makes this year's Detroit Auto Show memorable. And while the Blue Oval has released its muscle king, we still haven't found out the actual output of the machine.
5 photos
2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 Leaks2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 Leaks2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 Leaks2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 Leaks
Ford Performance has mentioned that the output of the new supercharged 5.2-liter V8 would sit above 700 horsepower - frankly, it wouldn't surprise us if the thing goes above 800 ponies.

Nevertheless, we still have about nine months of waiting to do until the S550-generation GT500 reaches the real world. Well, despite this, the aftermarket side of the industry is already dreaming of working on the fresh pony.

"But doesn't Ford offer optional carbon fiber wheels for the 2020 Shelby GT500?" we hear you asking. Of course that's true, but not everybody will afford such expensive optional extras.

And there's another argument in favor of tuner wheels, namely the good old need for exclusivity.

Given the timetable mentioned above, we can only rely on renderings for now. And we've brought along a pair of such images supplied by HRE Wheels.

Zoom in on the pics in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page and you'll notice a pair of GT500s, with this sitting on rolling goodies that come from the said developer.

It has also been mentioned that the 2020 GT500 will be able to play the quarter-mile game in under 11 seconds. And while that was obvious, we're wondering how the dual-clutch transmission will cope with the mandatory pre-race burnouts that bring the rear tires up to temperature.

Oh, and in case you want to check out the other go-fast machine that swept Detroit off its feet meeting the tuner world, here's a lowered example of the Toyota Supra rendered on custom wheels.

We'll continue to keep an eye out for such pixel efforts and we'll bring them to you as soon as we get our keyboards on them.


 

Wishful thinking 😍😍😍 #HelloNewGT500 #HRE #R101 #RC104 #hrewheels #industrystandard #since78 #mustanggt500 #GT500 @notbland @michelinusa

A post shared by HRE Performance Wheels (@hre_wheels) on Jan 14, 2019 at 12:40pm PST

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Ford Mustang Ford custom wheels vossen wheels
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
FORD models:
FORD ExplorerFORD Explorer Large SUVFORD Territory (China)FORD Territory (China) Medium SUVFORD Fiesta STFORD Fiesta ST CompactFORD Focus EstateFORD Focus Estate CompactFORD Focus 5 DoorsFORD Focus 5 Doors CompactAll FORD models  
 
 