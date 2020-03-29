2020 Detroit Auto Show Canceled, TFC Center Converted Into Coronavirus Hospital

Inaugurated in 1989, the North American International Auto Show in Detroit won’t take place in 2020. The foremost venue for American automakers will be converted into a temporary field hospital over the coronavirus pandemic that numbers 136,000 cases and 2,400 deaths in the United States of America at the time of reporting.
Turning the TCF Center into a hospital comes courtesy of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. More than 100 convention centers and facilities are repurposed into hospitals over the urgent health needs resulting from the pandemic.
“One of the hallmarks of NAIAS since the very beginning has been our commitment to being socially responsible,” declared Rod Alberts, executive director of the North American International Auto Show. “Although we are disappointed, there is nothing more important to us than the health, safety, and well-being of the citizens.”
Doug North, the chairman of the show, is discussing with NAIAS officials about a fundraising activity to benefit the children’s charities that were designated as beneficiaries of the 2020 event. Charities for children may be gratifying, but the truth of the matter is, COVID-19 is more urgent given the pandemic’s aggressive sweep of the United States.
Moving on, canceling the event means that we’ll have to wait until June 2021 for the next edition of the North American International Auto Show.
“The level of excitement for the 2020 show was extraordinary,” said North. “We look forward to literally redefining the auto show landscape with fresh ideas and innovative opportunities for mobility activations and partnerships,” he concluded.
Ticket holders, rejoice! Those who have purchased tickets for the public show, industry preview, and charity preview will be fully refunded by the organizers, and charity preview ticket holders will also be given the option to donate the refund to one of nine designated beneficiaries. On that note, what premieres we’ll be missing?
Given that Ford pushed back the unveiling of the Bronco and Bronco Sport over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s likely for the Blue Oval to go forward with an online reveal. Orders for the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette will kick off in May 2020, meaning that the TCF Center may have been the venue where General Motors intended to unleash the C8 Z06.
“One of the hallmarks of NAIAS since the very beginning has been our commitment to being socially responsible,” declared Rod Alberts, executive director of the North American International Auto Show. “Although we are disappointed, there is nothing more important to us than the health, safety, and well-being of the citizens.”
Doug North, the chairman of the show, is discussing with NAIAS officials about a fundraising activity to benefit the children’s charities that were designated as beneficiaries of the 2020 event. Charities for children may be gratifying, but the truth of the matter is, COVID-19 is more urgent given the pandemic’s aggressive sweep of the United States.
Moving on, canceling the event means that we’ll have to wait until June 2021 for the next edition of the North American International Auto Show.
“The level of excitement for the 2020 show was extraordinary,” said North. “We look forward to literally redefining the auto show landscape with fresh ideas and innovative opportunities for mobility activations and partnerships,” he concluded.
Ticket holders, rejoice! Those who have purchased tickets for the public show, industry preview, and charity preview will be fully refunded by the organizers, and charity preview ticket holders will also be given the option to donate the refund to one of nine designated beneficiaries. On that note, what premieres we’ll be missing?
Given that Ford pushed back the unveiling of the Bronco and Bronco Sport over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s likely for the Blue Oval to go forward with an online reveal. Orders for the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette will kick off in May 2020, meaning that the TCF Center may have been the venue where General Motors intended to unleash the C8 Z06.