Waze Silently Updated with a Warning That Makes So Much Sense Today

The latest update, however, doesn’t bring any significant improvement or bug fix but, on the other hand, comes with a new warning that makes so much sense today.Waze has started recommending users not to drive unless absolutely necessary. This is obviously a warning that’s displayed as a prevention measure against the new coronavirus, as authorities across the world advise everyone to stay home and avoid going outside.The warning itself shows up when launching the apps and is titled “Drive only if necessary.” The app recommends drivers to “follow local travel guidance and only drive if you must.”For the time being, however, it looks like not everyone sees this warning when running Waze, and with Google remaining tight-lipped on this addition, nobody can tell for sure what criteria the app uses to display it.Basically, the notification should be displayed if the local authorities have announced a stay at home order, but despite this, it’s not showing up for everyone. At the time of writing, Waze doesn’t show the warning on my iPhone, despite the fact that the government has already declared state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak.As for those wondering why Waze has to display such notifications given driving shouldn’t normally expose us to the infection with the new virus, it’s because most people use their cars to go to work or shopping, thus getting in contact with other people in crowded places.So Google uses Waze as a reminder that we should avoid going outside as much as possible, especially as the number of people who contracted the virus keeps increasing every day pretty much all over the world.