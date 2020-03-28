Elon Musk Donates Hundreds of Ventilators, Will Open Gigafactory to Build More

Precisely one week ago, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had a change of heart and went from calling the new Coronavirus pandemic panic “dumb” to offering to help in any way possible.
The U.S. Tesla Gigafactories were eventually shuttered as states across the U.S. went into full lockdown mode, and Musk started donating PPEs (Personal Protection Equipment) to local hospitals. Being both medical- and industrial-grade, Tesla had backup supplies of stuff like N95 masks and gowns but no longer had any use for them since all workers had been sent home.
At about the same time, Musk said on Twitter that he would join in the effort to get more ventilators to U.S. hospitals – another medical equipment in very short supply as hospitals braced for an onslaught of patients infected with the new Coronavirus, whose main symptoms include respiratory failure.
On March 25, Musk said he was looking into then possibility of opening the New York Gigafactory “as soon as humanly possible” to start producing ventilators there. As of the time of writing, there are over 46,000 cases confirmed in the state of New York alone.
Until the Gigafactory here opens, Musk is donating ventilators. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio confirms that Tesla donated “hundreds of ventilators” to hospitals here, and Musk is saying more will follow. He also says Tesla will be handing over all ventilators it has, whether they’re purchased from third-parties or manufactured in-house.
As for the “dumb” pandemic comment he made earlier this month, which is being constantly brought up to show how he’s turned around on the issue, Musk is offering some clarification: he never called the pandemic or the virus “dumb,” but rather the panic created by the spread. “Just as with groceries, the panic is also causing hoarding of ventilators, preventing them from reaching the hospitals where they are needed,” he explains.
Tesla isn’t the only carmaker turning to ventilator production. GM promised to do the same, but on March 27, President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to force GM to comply, saying it was “wasting time” in saving Americans’ lives.
You’re most welcome. Credit to the Tesla team. Will do our best to help in any way.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2020
We will give away all our ventilators, whether we buy them or build them— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2020
Giga New York will reopen for ventilator production as soon as humanly possible. We will do anything in our power to help the citizens of New York.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2020