A Scared Kevin Hart Jumping Out of a Tesla Is the Prank You Need Right Now

We can all use some distraction and LOLs right now, in the bleak context of the international health crisis caused by the new Coronavirus pandemic. Thank the powers that be that Kevin Hart is here to deliver both, albeit somewhat unwillingly.
A new video posted by popular YouTuber David Dobrik is just the prank you need right now. The backstory for it is as follows: back in January, actor Kevin Hart had Dobrik on his What the Fit YouTube series.
Hart picked Dobrik up in his Range Rover and together they served as personal trainers to a massive crowd that packed an entire football field. You can see that segment in the second video available at the bottom of the page, as it was uploaded on Hart’s channel on March 19.
On the same occasion, Dobrik asked Hart if he’d be game to provide him with some content for his own channel, and the actor agreed. Dobrik suggested a game that he called “What the Sniff,” which would take place in his Tesla, and involved a blindfold and Hart trying to figure out what he was sniffing out of an empty box of facial tissues.
That part is available in the first video at the bottom at the page, starting at the 2.40-minute mark. As you may have guessed, Hart ended up getting scared senseless, when Dobrik and his team got a large snake near him. He freaked out so badly that he jumped out of the (stationary) car, professing he would have gone number 2 on himself if that snake had come any closer.
Once out to safety, a giddy Hart also revealed he’d never been in a Tesla before, which is a somewhat strange admission considering the massive appeal Tesla has for celebrities. “I've never been in a Tesla truck in my life, I found that handle so fast,” he told Dobrik.
“Boy are you lucky that I found that goddamn handle, oh that could have got ugly. If I didn't find that handle, David, I could have broke this car,” he continued.
Check out the full hoax – it’s bound to put a smile on your face. And you know you need it right now. *Warning
Please note that the video below contains graphic and profane language that could offend.
