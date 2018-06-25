Blue Origin Space Tickets on Sale from 2019

2020 BMW X6 (G06) Spied In Spartanburg

As for pricing, the G06 in its cheapest flavor should start from anything between $63,000 and $65,000. The F16 was launched in 2014, and according to voices in the industry, the second-generation X6 is supposed to go out of production in July 2019. Speaking of production, the G06 was caught outside the Spartanburg factory in the United States of America, hence the South Carolina license plate on the rear bumper.Up front, it shouldn’t come as a surprise the newcomer shares the oversized kidney grille with the X5. The G05 was revealed at the beginning of June, and as it’s the case with all X models from the X3 upward, it is manufactured in Spartanburg.A pair of gasoline and two diesel engines are available at launch (xDrive40i, xDrive50i, xDrive30d, M50d), and every single one of those mills will be available on the G06 as well. Moving on to the rear end of the Sports Activity Coupé that rides on the Bavarian automaker’s CLAR vehicle architecture, the X6 takes inspiration from the X4 in this regard.Even the taillights appear to be somewhat similar, though on a different scale considering that one of them is mid-sized and the other is compact in size. A rear-wheel-drive setup (sDrive40i) is also expected to join the lineup in order to bring the starting price down to a competitive point, and later on, the M50i will share the N63 V8 with the M850i xDrive.The X6 M is expected to arrive in 2020, packing the S63 V8 from the M5 with 600 horsepower at the very least. Just like the X5 , the X6 will be offered with leather upholstery and City Braking as standard, BMW Live Cockpit Professional (12.3-inch instrument cluster and 12.3-inch infotainment display), two-axle air suspension with automatic self-leveling feature, as well as an electronically controlled rear differential lock.As for pricing, the G06 in its cheapest flavor should start from anything between $63,000 and $65,000.