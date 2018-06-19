NASA Flies Ikhana Drone in U.S. Controlled Air Space Without Chase Plane

2019 BMW 8 Series Pricing Announced, 840d xDrive Starts At EUR 100,000

More expensive than the 6 Series Coupe is one way to describe the 8 Series Coupe , but then again, the two are worlds apart in terms of standard equipment, prestige, technology, and driving aids. Without further beating around the bush, the inline-six turbo diesel-powered 840d xDrive starts in Germany at a mind-boggling €100,000. 43 photos



Of the available features, some of the priciest include the M Sport package (€5,550, exclusive to the M850i xDrive), carbon-fiber exterior package (€4,100), M M Technic package (€4,100), and CFRP roof (€3,000). On the upside,



This gets us to performance, which is impressive for both the inline-six turbo diesel and twin-turbo V8 engine options. With 320 PS (316 horsepower) and 680 Nm (580 pound-feet) at its disposal, the 840d xDrive shoots to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.9 seconds. The M850i xDrive with its 4.4-liter eight-cylinder motor needs 3.7 seconds, coming courtesy of 530 PS (523 ponies) and 750 Nm (553 pound-feet).



The German luxo-barge made its debut this past Friday before the M8 GTE went on to race at the



Moving back to the road-going 8 Series, the second generation of the sports grand tourer is produced in Bavaria at the automaker’s Dingolfing plant. Arriving 19 years after the E31 stopped production, the G15 integrates uses carbon fiber to keep the weight in check. Be that as it may, the lightest version tips the scales at 1,830 kilograms.



