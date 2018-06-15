2019 BMW 8 Series Goes Official, M850i xDrive Previews All-New M8

UPDATE: Unprecedented Mars Dust Storm Might Have Killed the Opportunity Rover

43 photos After three qualifying sessions, the GTE Pro class BMW M8 GTE will start from 12th and 13th on Saturday at the Circuit de la Sarthe. And as the Bavarian automaker gears up for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, BMW decided that this is the perfect weekend to take the veils off the 8 Series Coupe.



The newcomer brings back the 8 Series nameplate to the lineup after 19 years of absence, and if it wasn’t obvious enough, this model acts as the successor of the 6 Series Coupe. First things first, let’s talk about the two drivetrain options available at launch.



Over in Europe, the 840d xDrive Coupe will be the starter in the range, packing 3.0 liters of inline-six turbo diesel goodness. Codenamed B57D30, the engine has 320 PS (316 hp) and 680 Nm (501 lb-ft) of peak torque to offer from 1,750 to 2,250 rpm. Higher up the range and also available in North America, the M850i xDrive is the next best thing after



The 600-plus horsepower M8 will arrive sometime in 2019, which is why the



Thanks to the Steptronic Sport automatic transmission with eight forward ratios and rear-biased xDrive system, the V8-powered grand tourer needs 3.7 seconds to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) from a standstill. Top speed? 250 km/h (155 mph), thank you!



In the twisties,



When it comes to braking, the discs measure 395 millimeters in diameter in the case of the M850i xDrive. By comparison, the 840d xDrive comes with 374-millimeter discs. For those who don’t want to compromise at all, the M Technic Sport Package adds the blue-painted M Sport braking system to the diesel-fueled cruiser.



Last, but certainly not least, the 8 Series comes with



For all there is to know about the 8 Series, check out the release below.



