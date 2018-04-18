BMW Operating System 7.0 Officially Revealed

Spied in applications such as the G15 8 Series and G29 Z4, the next generation of BMW’s instrument cluster is now official. Christened Operating System 7.0 and revealed at Digital Day 2018, the instrument cluster is designed to be customizable.
Developed with the “user’s individual requirements” in mind, BMW Operating System 7.0 features a “clear layout and structuring” and “intuitive operation.” As you can tell from the pics in the gallery, the satellite navigation’s map can be brought up in the middle of the display, flanked by the speedo and tachometer.
While on the subject of gauges, BMW penned them to mirror the design of the corona rings in the headlights. From the standpoint of colors, Eco Mode and Sport Mode are still blue and red, respectively. Operating System 7.0 “forms a seamless, uniformly designed display cluster with the Control Display in the center console.”
Speaking of the Contol Display, BMW brags with up to ten freely configurable main menu pages, each consisting of two to four pads. The latest version of iDrive, meanwhile, gives the user no less than four choices to control the functions of the infotainment system, namely the controller wheel, touch, voice, and gesture control.
At the event, the BMW Group made a case for the fifth-generation telecommunication standard. Confirmed to become available in series-produced BMWs in “several years’ time,” 5G technology is of utmost importance for over-the-air software updates and direct exchange of data between connected vehicles.
Last, but certainly not least, BMW has embraced real-time hazard warning system for increased safety out on the road. Warnings of accident sites, extreme weather conditions, and so forth can be relayed to vehicles in the vicinity of those situations.
In addition to the 8 Series (debuts on June 15th) and Z4 (2018 Paris Motor Show), BMW Operating System 7.0 will be integrated into the 7 Series facelift and X7 before trickling down to lesser models in the lineup.
