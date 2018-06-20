New BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, 8 Series Convertible Revealed By Design Patents

Following the reveal of the 8 Series Coupe and forgettable result of the M8 GTE at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Convertible and Gran Coupe have come out of hiding. Coming courtesy of the Brazilian National Institute of Industrial Property, the design patents for the two new body styles have been published on July 19th, 2018.
Starting with the 8 Series Convertible (codenamed G14), the power-folding soft top and different design of the rear quarter windows are obvious. The 8 Series Gran Coupe (G16) features smaller door up front and another pair of doors for the rear passengers, acting as a replacement for the 6 Series Gran Coupe (F06).
Like the coupe, the convertible and coupe-like sedan will be offered in three flavors at the very least. The options will consist of the 840d xDrive, M850i xDrive, and the M8. The latter is king of the hill as far as performance is concerned, with the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 anticipated to develop between 600 and 625 horsepower.
The M850i xDrive with the non-M variant of the S63B44T4 – called N63B44O2 – has 530 ponies and 750 Nm (553 pound-feet) of torque at its disposal. In the case of the coupe, it takes 3.7 seconds to accelerate to 100 km/h (62 mph). And that’s impressive whichever way you look at it for a 2,031-kilogram (4,478-pound) car.
As for the B57D30 inline-six turbo diesel in the 840d xDrive, the 3.0-liter engine has 320 horsepower and 680 Nm (502 pound-feet) to offer on full song. If BMW can make a case for it, the quad-turbo version (B57D30C) could also make the cut.
In regard to timing, the oft-photographed 8 Series Convertible is certain to be revealed first, with the Gran Coupe to follow in the early part of 2019. Like the 6 Series before it, the 8 Series in all of its body styles will be manufactured by BMW in Germany at the Dingolfing plant where the 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 Series are also made.
