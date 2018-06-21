Could This Prototype Be the 2019 BMW M4 CSL?

Mars Now Completely Engulfed in Planet-Wide Dust Storm

Caught by the carparazzi roaming on and around the Nurburgring Nordschleife, this GTS-like test mule appears to be the most extreme version ever of the M4. But what is this car and where does it stack up against the CS and GTS in the lineup? 34 photos



While it remains unknown if BMW will use the CSL nameplate for this



Considering the GTS is limited to 700 examples, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that someone at BMW wants to bring forth another special edition, more special than the previous. Part of the front fender and driver's door appears as if it’s missing something, thickening the plot even further. A closer look at the vehicle reveals an even lower ride height than the GTS, making the CSL vulnerable to undercarriage damage.



A roll cage and rear-seat delete are also visible, plus polycarbonate rear windows. Last, but certainly not least, some of the pictures in the gallery show paddle shifters. That’s right, ladies and gents! Just like the GTS, the CSL comes with the seven-speed M-DCT even though you might prefer the good ol’ six-speed manual over it.



And speaking of the GTS, the CSL is certain to cost more than $133,205 over in the United States of America. An area we’re not too sure that BMW will improve is output. With the water-injection system, the twin-turbocharged S55 engine will gladly offer 500 PS (493 horsepower) and 600 Nm (443 pound-feet) of torque.



On that note, what's your take on the new Coupe Sport Lightweight