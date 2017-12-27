2019 Volvo V40 Will Spawn New EV With Two Battery Options

Henrik Green is the head of research & development at the Swedish automaker controlled by Chinese automaker Geely, and according to him, “we can also build low, dynamic cars with”
the CMA
. Referring to the all-new V40, Green highlights that each all-electric vehicle based on this platform “will typically have at least two different battery sizes on offer.”
The XC40, which will gain a front-wheel-drive T5 Twin Engine
plug-in hybrid powertrain in 2018, will go electric in 2019. It’s more than obvious that the same recipe will be applied in the case of the V40. The smallest of battery options will be focused on value, whilst the bigger battery will offer more electric range and get-up-and-go in exchange of a higher price.
According to Auto Express
, the 2019 Volvo V40 is likely to share the wheelbase with the XC40 (2,702 millimeters). That would make the next-generation model a lot roomier than the current V40, which measures 2,647 millimeters from front to the rear axle. And just like the outgoing V40 and V40 Cross Country, front- and all-wheel-drive are on the menu.
The newcomer will borrow lots of styling details from the 40.2 Concept
presented in 2016, and to some extent, from the XC40. As far as conventional powertrains are concerned, the compact-sized hatchback will be gifted with three- and four-cylinder engines from the Drive-E family, including the T5.
Just like the XC40, the V40 is anticipated to be offered through Volvo’s subscription service. The automaker is also considering Polestar optimization for CMA models, though true performance is reserved for the standalone Polestar models. In related news, there’s even talk of the 20 Series
, though Volvo hasn’t confirmed if a sub-40 Series family makes sense right now.