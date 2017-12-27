autoevolution
 

2019 Volvo V40 Will Spawn New EV With Two Battery Options

27 Dec 2017, 20:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Introduced in 2012 and sharing its platform with the Ford Focus, the V40 is the oldest Volvo in the lineup at the present moment. No later than in 2019, the premium hatchback will transition to the Compact Modular Architecture of the new XC40, and there’s a lot to look forward to, including various stages of electrification.
10 photos
2017 Volvo V40 Cross Country2017 Volvo V40 Cross Country2017 Volvo V40 Cross Country2017 Volvo V40 Cross Country2017 Volvo V40 Cross Country2017 Volvo V40 Cross Country2017 Volvo V40 Cross Country2017 Volvo V40 Cross Country2017 Volvo V40 Cross Country
Henrik Green is the head of research & development at the Swedish automaker controlled by Chinese automaker Geely, and according to him, “we can also build low, dynamic cars with” the CMA. Referring to the all-new V40, Green highlights that each all-electric vehicle based on this platform “will typically have at least two different battery sizes on offer.”

The XC40, which will gain a front-wheel-drive T5 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid powertrain in 2018, will go electric in 2019. It’s more than obvious that the same recipe will be applied in the case of the V40. The smallest of battery options will be focused on value, whilst the bigger battery will offer more electric range and get-up-and-go in exchange of a higher price.

According to Auto Express, the 2019 Volvo V40 is likely to share the wheelbase with the XC40 (2,702 millimeters). That would make the next-generation model a lot roomier than the current V40, which measures 2,647 millimeters from front to the rear axle. And just like the outgoing V40 and V40 Cross Country, front- and all-wheel-drive are on the menu.

The newcomer will borrow lots of styling details from the 40.2 Concept presented in 2016, and to some extent, from the XC40. As far as conventional powertrains are concerned, the compact-sized hatchback will be gifted with three- and four-cylinder engines from the Drive-E family, including the T5.

Just like the XC40, the V40 is anticipated to be offered through Volvo’s subscription service. The automaker is also considering Polestar optimization for CMA models, though true performance is reserved for the standalone Polestar models. In related news, there’s even talk of the 20 Series, though Volvo hasn’t confirmed if a sub-40 Series family makes sense right now.

Editor's note:

2017 Volvo V40 Cross Country pictured.
CMA hatchback Volvo V40 EV Volvo PHEV 2019 Volvo V40
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
VOLVO models:
VOLVO V60 PolestarVOLVO V60 Polestar CompactVOLVO S60 PolestarVOLVO S60 Polestar CompactVOLVO V60 PolestarVOLVO V60 Polestar CompactVOLVO S60 PolestarVOLVO S60 Polestar CompactVOLVO XC40VOLVO XC40 Small SUVAll VOLVO models  