2018 Volvo XC90 Gets Standard Seven-Seat Configuration In The U.S.

14 Dec 2017, 16:42 UTC ·
by
Introduced in 2014 for the 2015 model year, the second-generation XC90 is the largest Volvo on sale today and the most luxurious. Even in its most basic of trim levels, the mid-size crossover comes with all the creature comforts one would expect to get at this price point. But for the 2018 MY, Volvo has improved the list of standard features for the U.S.-spec XC90.
The change from five to seven seats as standard for the T5 means that the XC90 offers more utility from the get-go, without sacrificing cargo space. The third-row seats disappear into the floor when not needed, translating to 41.8 cu.ft. behind the second row and a maximum volume of 85.7 cu.ft.

Volvo’s first product underpinned by the Scalable Product Architecture is available in four trim levels in the United States, starting with Momentum and continuing with the Inscription, R-Design, and luxed-up Excellence. In regard to the oily bits, three powertrain options are available: T5, T6, and T8 Twin Engine. All-wheel-drive is standard for the T6 and the T8.

The roomy and spacious Swede develops 250 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque in its most humble specification. At the other end of the spectrum, the most fuel efficient and most potent powertrain boasts 400 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque, which is more than enough for an SUV that doesn’t claim to be the sportiest among its segment rivals.

SPA-based XC60 also rides on the SPA platform, though the smaller dimensions make it cheaper than the XC90 ($41,500). If, however, you’re on a budget, the compact-sized XC40 may be the Volvo you’re looking for, priced at $35,200 and also available through the industry-stirring Care by Volvo subscription service that we have covered in a previous story.

For those to whom waiting is not an issue, Volvo will roll out its first-ever electric crossover in the guise of the XC40 EV. Confirmed to be manufactured in China and with an estimated driving range of 250-plus miles on a full charge, the CMA-based electric vehicle is anticipated to start at under $40,000.
