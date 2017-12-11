Here's How Volvo's PowerPulse Tech Makes the Magic of Turbos Even More Magical

The reason gasoline turbocharged engines weren't all that popular on regular cars until less than two decades ago bore a name, and that was "turbo lag."

Performance cars had no problem using the technology, and that's because the lag only manifests itself at low revs. A car that's meant to go fast has no reason dropping below 4,000 rpm, so it could keep the turbo spooling at all times. On the road, doing that would make you look like a maniac. Not to mention burn fuel faster than a jet plane at take off.







Once the engine revs climb, the pressure from the exhaust gases takes over, like in any regular turbo system, and the air tank gets filled back up to be ready for the next time it'll be called upon. It's still somewhat bulky, but it's definitely a more straightforward system than having both a supercharger and a turbocharger on the engine, with similar effects.



Since a lot of vehicles now have a hybrid system, and their number is only going to grow (particularly at Volvo), wouldn't it be easier to use an electric motor to drive the turbocharger, like Audi does? Well, yes, but that's the beauty of



Here a short video with a more detailed explanation of how it all works, and some graphics to make it easier to understand. Essentially, it's just a simple low-tech solution that can stand in for other, more complicated means of achieving the same result. Ingenuity at its best.



