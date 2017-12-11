autoevolution
 

Here's How Volvo's PowerPulse Tech Makes the Magic of Turbos Even More Magical

11 Dec 2017, 11:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Technology
The reason gasoline turbocharged engines weren't all that popular on regular cars until less than two decades ago bore a name, and that was "turbo lag."
79 photos
2019 Volvo XC40 configurator (U.S.)2018 Volvo XC40 configurator (Germany)2018 Volvo XC40 configurator (UK)2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover2018 Volvo XC40 crossover
That dreaded time interval between the moment you floored the throttle and the engine actually seemed to receive the message felt like an eternity, even though in most cases it was considerably less than a second. But it was a fraction of a second during which everything appeared to stand still, and that's because it pretty much did.

Performance cars had no problem using the technology, and that's because the lag only manifests itself at low revs. A car that's meant to go fast has no reason dropping below 4,000 rpm, so it could keep the turbo spooling at all times. On the road, doing that would make you look like a maniac. Not to mention burn fuel faster than a jet plane at take off.

Volkswagen's solution was to attach a supercharger to its turbocharged engine, and the result was great. Suddenly, a gasoline engine had better torque figures than a diesel (the same output but starting at lower revs and across a wider range), but it wasn't without its flaws. For one thing, it made for a very complex unit, and where there's complexity, there are also a lot of things that can go wrong. Plus, it was expensive, and the fuel consumption figures weren't as good as advertised.

Now Volvo came up with a different solution. Instead of adding another part that forces air into the combustion chamber, the Swedes decided to attach a tank that's filled with pressurized air by an air compressor fed through the main filter. If the need for more boost at lower revs arises, the tank can quickly discharge a burst onto the turbocharger fan's blades, giving it a spin.

Once the engine revs climb, the pressure from the exhaust gases takes over, like in any regular turbo system, and the air tank gets filled back up to be ready for the next time it'll be called upon. It's still somewhat bulky, but it's definitely a more straightforward system than having both a supercharger and a turbocharger on the engine, with similar effects.

Since a lot of vehicles now have a hybrid system, and their number is only going to grow (particularly at Volvo), wouldn't it be easier to use an electric motor to drive the turbocharger, like Audi does? Well, yes, but that's the beauty of Volvo's PowerPulse. It can be used with any type of engine, even diesel, and we all know there aren't that many hybrid oil burners out there.

Here a short video with a more detailed explanation of how it all works, and some graphics to make it easier to understand. Essentially, it's just a simple low-tech solution that can stand in for other, more complicated means of achieving the same result. Ingenuity at its best.

Volvo volvo powerpulse PowerPulse turbocharging
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
On Electric Harleys and New Generations A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How Crumple Zones Work Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
VOLVO models:
VOLVO V60 PolestarVOLVO V60 Polestar CompactVOLVO S60 PolestarVOLVO S60 Polestar CompactVOLVO V60 PolestarVOLVO V60 Polestar CompactVOLVO S60 PolestarVOLVO S60 Polestar CompactVOLVO XC40VOLVO XC40 Small SUVAll VOLVO models  