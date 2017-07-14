autoevolution

2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Front End Revealed by Crash Test Model

The Cullinan nameplate for the first-ever SUV to wear the Spirit of Ecstasy on its grille was borrowed from the largest diamond ever discovered and it seems that even a crash test model of this Rolls-Royce is a gem.
We've come to that conclusion after such a tester was left partially uncovered, allowing our spy shooters to capture the front end of the high-riding model - note that we've added a previous serious of spyshots to the fresh images in the image gallery above.

The resulting spyshots reveal the whole front of the crossover, up to the A-pillar, but, of course, you'll have to turn to your imagination for the lavish aura of the vehicle, since crucial elements, such as the headlights, are missing.

Unsurprisingly, the face of the Cullinan resembles those of the current Rollers, with the styling cues seen here managing to be imposing even in such provisional trim.

The more generous ride height is only a part of the aspects that set the Cullinan apart from the models you can currently find in an RR showroom.

To be more precise, the automaker's new aluminum spaceframe architecture will be found underneath the SUV and this is set to be shared with the eighth-generation Phantom. Eventually, the lighter structure will trickle down onto the next-gen incarnation of the Ghost.

The overly generous hood of the crossover will conceal a twin-turbo V12 delivering at least 600 hp, while another important feature of the car will be the suicide rear doors.

As for the driving experience, modern Rolls-Royces are surprisingly agile for their size and the Cullinan will be no exception.

Goodwood may have announced its first SUV back in 2015, but the high-riding model isn't set to land until next year. We're expecting the luxurious terrain tamer to arrive ahead of the Phantom VIII, with only a few months set to separate the debuts.
