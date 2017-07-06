Range Rover Mulling Bentley Bentayga-rivaling New Flagship Model

Here’s the thing with the Range Rover
. If you’re in the market for the perfect mix between supreme off-road capability and unapologetic comfort for you and four of your mates, there’s nothing quite like the overlander of the Range Rover lineup. Thing is, the British automaker is thinking about pushing the sport utility vehicle envelope one step further.
Wouldn’t be a bit of an overkill to outdo the Ranger Rover we all know and love for all the right reasons? In the view of Gerry McGovern, there’s plenty of room for a newcomer. Speaking to Automotive News
, the design chief said: “Why not? We've realized that the Range Rover has got this big expanse across its price range, so it's not a very big step to get into Bentayga country."
That quote, however, is merely the tip of the iceberg.
McGoven further explains that he wouldn’t be bothered if two models might be similar in size, but only “if they had two personalities”
for only then “they would both have equal appeal but to different customers.”
It’s fair to say that, with the advent of the mid-size Velar
and the Bentayga-rivaling ambitions, the still-to-be-approved flagship would be a full-size affair.
The Land Rover official then makes a stingy comment about the competition, arguing that "Bentley doesn't have the pedigree and authenticity in that particular sector."
That’s like Nokia
laughing its socks off at Apple in 2007, when the first generation of the iPhone was introduced to the world with mixed reviews. Now look at how the two smartphone giants fare in terms of market share and brand awareness.
All in all, if it weren’t for the Bentley Bentayga and the soon-to-arrive Rolls-Royce Cullinan
, the peeps over at Land Rover would’ve carried on with the long wheelbase Range Rover and ultra-luxury spinoffs such as the Holland & Holland Range Rover featured in the photo gallery.
Bar yesteryear’s Holland & Holland
, the most expensive Range Rover of the present day is the SVAutobiography with the long wheelbase. Therefore, it should not be all that surprising if the pricing for the yet-to-be-green-lighted flagship will soar past $199,950 and £158,350, respectively.