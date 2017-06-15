Range Rover SVO Design Pack Boasts Distinctive Visual Goodies

Available to order in the United Kingdom from £10,400, the package takes its name from Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations
division. As if the Range Rover wasn’t already personalizable enough, opting for the SVO Design Pack turns things all the way up to eleven.
Available in all accent finished (Gloss Black, Graphite Atlas, Dark Atlas, and Atlas) regardless of trim level, the package includes distinctive side vents, side sills, unique bumpers, a bespoke grille, and quad tailpipe finishers. Exclusive to the standard wheelbase Range Rover, the SVO Design Pack can be retrofitted to all models produced from 2013, even to the 550-horsepower SVAutobiography Dynamic
.
In Europe, the 2017 model year
also introduces a handful of small technological updates. The 10-inch dual-view touchscreen display running the InControl Touch Pro infotainment system is the highlight, bragging with more intuitiveness and greater connectivity than before.
Advanced Tow Assist is another addition, which is designed to aid the driver when reversing trailers and horseboxes. Low Traction Launch, Blind Spot Assist, and Driver Condition Monitor complete the picture.
Priced from £76,795 in the UK, the Range Rover comes as standard with a 3.0-liter LR-TDV6 turbo diesel with 258 horsepower on tap. Over in the United States, the suggested retail price is $85,650, and the entry-level engine comes in the form of a 3.0-liter S/C V6. The oil-chugging mill that’s standard in the UK commands a $2,000 premium.
Since it was introduced nearly five decades ago, the Range Rover managed to sell more than one million copies on a worldwide scale. And to this day, the full-size SUV
sits at the top of the Land Rover family
.