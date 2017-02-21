2018 Range Rover Plug-In Hybrid Goes Winter Testing

As the regular car buyer shifts toward hybridization and electrification, it’s no wonder the industry is only happy to respond to his request. But behind closed doors, it’s the increasingly stringent emissions and gas mileage standards that are forcing most automakers to rethink the short-term business plan.





Currently preparing to show off its mid-cycle clothes, the fourth-gen Range Rover is also expected to go through a fair bit of change as far as hybridization in concerned. As the following spy photos reveal, the British SUV maker is testing a plug-in hybrid take on the Range Rover facelift.



Running the plates through DVLA’s system returned not even a single relevant detail regarding the powertrain. If the rumor mill is to be believed, the Range Rover Plug-In Hybrid will make use of a



The Electric Drive Module is said to develop as many as 201 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque, meaning that go-faster prowess might be in the pipeline as much as eco-friendly credentials. Packaged under the trunk’s floor, the battery pack should offer an electric-only range of anything between 20 to 30 miles (32 - 48 kilometers).



