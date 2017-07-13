Genesis Sedan Phased Out From Hyundai UK Lineup Amid Low Demand

Hyundai may have spun off its luxury division into Genesis Motors
at the end of 2015, but Europe has yet to get a taste of it. In fact, the Hyundai Genesis has been pulled off from the lineup of one of the Old Continent’s most important markets for luxed-up sedan models: the United Kingdom.
11 photos
As per Autocar,
the news shouldn't come as a surprise for this is a market where the mid-size luxury segment is dominated by the likes of the BMW 5er and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. In fact, Hyundai UK managed to sell merely 50 units since the Genesis went on sale in 2015 at a starting price of £47,995.
For the final model year of the UK-spec Hyundai Genesis
, pricing crept up to £50,705, and that’s a big no-no for an automaker that isn’t renowned for this particular type of product. Worse still, think about the pricing advantage offered by the German establishment because, as opposed to the Genesis, the G30 5 Series and W213 E-Class can be had with lesser powertrains than Hyundai’s naturally aspirated 3.8L V6.
"The Genesis was never built for the European market, it was conceived for the Korean and American markets,"
explained Hyundai UK managing director Tony Whitehorn. "We brought it in as much just to sample it: lots of people told us they’d driven a Genesis in America and liked it.”
Thing is, the U.S. is not the UK, therefore Hyundai got the short end of the stick. Captain Obvious would be proud.
Now known as the G80, what was previously referred to as the Hyundai Genesis has a full-sized brother in the form of the G90. Regarding the luxury division’s attempt at gaining momentum, the upcoming G70 will be the automaker’s make-or-break moment. A couple of high-riding utility vehicles
are on the menu as well for the near future, as is electrification.
At the present moment, Hyundai has yet to decide if Genesis Motors would make sense in the United Kingdom
. According to Whitehorn, “there are models coming that are more suitable for our market, such as the crossover and SUV. We bring out the SUV, there will be more interest.”