2018 Ram Limited Tungsten Edition Is The Company’s “Most Luxurious Pickup Ever”

Fret not, though, for Ram plans to introduce the top-tier trim level on the 2500
and 3500
heavy-duty models as well, both single- and dual-rear-wheel, as well as Crew Cab and Mega Cab, four- and two-wheel-drive, short and long wheelbase. In truth, what can Ram Truck do to sweeten the agonizing waiting game for the all-new model but update the existing one?
Scheduled to go on sale in Q3 of 2017 and holding a starting price of $55,120, the Tungsten Edition is set apart by the dark chrome-finished grille with a snouty design
and ginormous Ram lettering. Metallic accents are present almost everywhere you look, while the satin-finish wheels are there to provide that bit of visual zest expected from an expensive truck.
Maximum Steel Metallic is an exclusive color to the Tungsten Edition, with the rest of the palette consisting of Bright White, Brilliant Black Crystal, Granite Crystal Metallic, Delmonico Red Pearl, True Blue Pearl, Bright Silver Metallic, and Pearl White. It’s the interior, however, that sets this fellow apart from its peers. And boy, it surely looks comfy in there.
Natura Plus Front and Indigo leather upholstery serve as the highlights, followed closely by the ventilated and heated seats with just the right amount of bolstering. A heated rear bench, power adjustable pedals, Light Greystone suede headliner, and genuine wood trim round off the goodies list. On the technology front, customers can expect an 8.4-inch Uconnect
system with satellite navigation, air suspension, and a reversing camera.
“The Limited Tungsten Edition is the highest trim level Ram has made available,”
said Mike Manley, head of Ram Truck
. “The new Tungsten Edition is an example of how Ram directly responds to customer input by offering the industry’s most luxurious pickup. Premium truck buyers will recognize the attention to detail, surrounded by quality materials.”