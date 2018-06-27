Martian Habitation Pod Concept to Be Shown at Goodwood

2019 Lincoln Nautilus Now Available To Configure, Priced At $40,340

Arriving at dealers late in the summer alongside the refreshed MKC , the Nautilus replaces the MKX. The newcomer continues to ride on the CD4 platform of the Ford Edge, and just like the MKX, the Nautilus is available with a choice of two powerplants. 55 photos



Four trim levels with are available, as follows: Nautilus ($40,340), Select ($44,545), Reserve ($48,875), and Black Label ($56,895). All models come with front-wheel-drive as standard. Intelligent All-Wheel Drive is $2,495, which is a lot even for the mid-size segment of the premium crossover utility vehicle market.



The twin-turbo EcoBoost V6, meanwhile, is a $2,070 over the price of the four-cylinder and it’s available from the Select upwards in the lineup. Be that as it may, even the entry-level Nautilus comes with lots of desirable equipment as standard.



In addition to 18-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in all-season tires and a pint-sized spare wheel, the list continues with LED taillights and LED backup light, hands-free power liftgate, BLIS with Cross Traffic Alert, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and automatic on/off headlamps. Hill start assist, lane departure warning and lane-keeping assist, Reverse Sensing System, 8.0-inch



