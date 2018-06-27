2019 Lincoln Nautilus Now Available To Configure, Priced At $40,340

Arriving at dealers late in the summer alongside the refreshed MKC, the Nautilus replaces the MKX. The newcomer continues to ride on the CD4 platform of the Ford Edge, and just like the MKX, the Nautilus is available with a choice of two powerplants.
Gone is the 3.7-liter Cyclone V6 and six-speed slushbox and in comes the 2.0-liter EcoBoost for the 2019 model year, churning out 245 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque. Higher up, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 soldiers on with no changes whatsoever, rated at 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet. The larger engine mirrors the output of the one in the Edge ST, including the eight-speed automatic transmission with rev-matching function.
Four trim levels with are available, as follows: Nautilus ($40,340), Select ($44,545), Reserve ($48,875), and Black Label ($56,895). All models come with front-wheel-drive as standard. Intelligent All-Wheel Drive is $2,495, which is a lot even for the mid-size segment of the premium crossover utility vehicle market.
The twin-turbo EcoBoost V6, meanwhile, is a $2,070 over the price of the four-cylinder and it’s available from the Select upwards in the lineup. Be that as it may, even the entry-level Nautilus comes with lots of desirable equipment as standard.
In addition to 18-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in all-season tires and a pint-sized spare wheel, the list continues with LED taillights and LED backup light, hands-free power liftgate, BLIS with Cross Traffic Alert, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and automatic on/off headlamps. Hill start assist, lane departure warning and lane-keeping assist, Reverse Sensing System, 8.0-inch SYNC 3 infotainment, 12.3-inch LCD instrument cluster, dual-zone automatic temperature control, Active Noise Control, Intelligent Access with Push-Button Start are also included.
A weak refresh to invoke a name change, the Nautilus could’ve been a lot plusher considering how the Continental and Navigator are inside. Side by side with those two, the MKX-replacing model is underwhelming by comparison. In addition to some iffy plastics here and there, it’s worth highlighting the outdated dashboard doesn’t hold a candle to how this gentle giant looks on the outside.
