autoevolution

Ford Adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Support on MY2016 Cars With SYNC 3

 
21 May 2017, 7:31 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Technology
Ford has made a software update for the SYNC 3 infotainment unit, which is designed to enable Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support in MY2016 vehicles.
It can be installed using an USB stick if the user wants to do it without assistance, but a visit to the dealer can also be scheduled to achieve the same objective.

For the first time, the Blue Oval offers an over-the-air update, which is possible if the car is connected to a Wi-Fi network.

If you have a compatible vehicle and want to perform the update yourself, you should go to owner.ford.com and follow the steps presented on the page, along with downloading the update on a USB stick. We suggest using a new thumb drive to be able to format it without fear of losing data.

The update version is 2.2, and Ford says that the platform has been designed to be easy to update. It is a big step for traditional automakers like the Blue Oval, while younger brands, like Tesla, have gone to further lengths to implement over-the-air updates in some of their products.

The first update ever offered for SYNC came in 2009, but the third generation of the system comes with the possibility of automatic updates over Wi-Fi.

Evidently, a designated network must also be in the range of the automobile's receiver. From there, a setting to allow the vehicle to update its multimedia unit without further assistance has to be turned on. The solution does not require the engine to be running for the update to take place.

If you want to try updating SYNC 3 over a Wi-Fi network, avoid using a free or open channel that can be accessed by anyone. We suggest making a hotspot from your smartphone, if your data plan is generous enough, or use a friend’s Wi-Fi after asking their permission and password.

MY2017 Ford vehicles with Sync 3 instealled from already supported Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Ford SYNC Ford multimedia Android Auto Ford SYNC 3 apple carplay
press release
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67
2015 FORD F-150 75