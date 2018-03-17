2019 Ford Mustang Adds "Need for Green" Color

While Instagram models everywhere are putting on skimpy green clothes, Ford has covered the 2019 model year Mustang in a color called Need for Green just in time for St. Patrick's Day. We dig it!

As far as availability is concerned, you shouldn't have any problems. We could mention the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and how it's getting de-tuned in Europe. But who are we kidding here? If you're going to have something this crazy, you've got to at least start with the 5-liter GT, if not one of the track models. There's not much connecting the mighty Mustang with Ireland's patron saint. However, we figure such an exotic color that looks like it belongs on a Porsche or Lamborghini is reason for celebration.And you won't need to find the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow because Mustangs are known for being way more affordable than 911 GT3 track cars.We agree with this line of thinking. Which should the rich people who've worked hard and become successful have all the fun? I'd like to make people green with envy before I've turned 50... thank you very much.“This is a color Mustang fans will celebrate because of its confident and youthful attitude,” said Barbara Whalen, Ford color and materials manager. “Need for Green is vibrant and jumps out at you, giving Mustang owners a look that definitely stands out in a crowd.”We're glad Ford has a color and materials manager because the company the company has been doing a great job in this department. You've got sky blue on the Focus RS, something that looks like Nardo Grey and let's not forget the racing stripes.Need for Green will be another new addition to the 2019 Mustang range, which also includes the famous Bullitt and the Mustang California special edition. Too bad they didn't offer this tone before they ruined the front end styling.As far as availability is concerned, you shouldn't have any problems. We could mention the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and how it's getting de-tuned in Europe. But who are we kidding here? If you're going to have something this crazy, you've got to at least start with the 5-liter GT, if not one of the track models.