2020 Model Year Will Be The Last For The Bullitt Mustang

In October 1968, the movie industry gave us one of the most iconic thrillers ever. Starring Steve McQueen driving a Highland Green-painted Mustang GT 390, the chase scene in Bullitt is the stuff of legends. And the reason why the Ford Motor Company came up with the limited-edition 2019 Bullitt.

10 photos



As a brief refresher, former product development and chief technical officer Raj Nair confirmed at the beginning of 2017 that the Mustang Hybrid is coming with “



Going back to the S550 Mustang, officials present at the 2018 Canadian International Auto Show confirmed that the Bullitt “will be made available at every Ford dealership in Canada.” On the other hand, pricing hasn’t been announced yet.



In all likelihood, Bullitt Mustang will retail at more than $39,095, which is the starting price of the GT Premium Fastback on which the special edition is based. In addition to the exclusive paintwork and Recaro seats, the Bullitt is more powerful than the GT Premium Fastback.



Ford quotes more than 475 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque, numbers made possible by an intake manifold from the



Options? The How limited is it, you ask? Speaking to Title Magazine , product marketing manager Shannon White let it be known that production is bound to “two model years—2019 and 2020.” The timing is utmost interesting, more so if you bear in mind that the Mustang is about to go through a serious change in 2020 for the 2021 model year.As a brief refresher, former product development and chief technical officer Raj Nair confirmed at the beginning of 2017 that the Mustang Hybrid is coming with “ an EcoBoost-type engine .” Speaking of the future, LMC Automotive expects the S650 Mustang to enter production at the Flat Rock Assembly plant in May 2020. By comparison, AutoForecast Solutions argues that March 2021 is more likely.Going back to the S550 Mustang, officials present at the 2018 Canadian International Auto Show confirmed that the Bullitt “will be made available at every Ford dealership in Canada.” On the other hand, pricing hasn’t been announced yet.In all likelihood, Bullitt Mustang will retail at more than $39,095, which is the starting price of the GT Premium Fastback on which the special edition is based. In addition to the exclusive paintwork and Recaro seats, the Bullitt is more powerful than the GT Premium Fastback.Ford quotes more than 475 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque, numbers made possible by an intake manifold from the Shelby GT350 , 87-millimeter throttle bodies, and an open-air induction system.Options? The 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt has some of those as well, two to be more precise. First and foremost, there’s the MagneRide semi-active suspension, with the other option coming in the form of the Bullitt Electronic Package.