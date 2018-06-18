2018 Suzuki Jimny Finally Revealed, Engines Range From 0.66 to 1.5 Liters

It’s been a lot of time since the first leaks of the all-new Jimny, but just around one year later down the line, the fourth-generation model is finally official. A body-on-frame SUV with a no-frills cabin design, the 2018 Suzuki Jimny can handle its own when the going gets off-road thanks to part-time four-wheel drive with low-range.

According to Suzuki’s numbers, the Jimny sold more than 2.85 million examples in 194 countries and regions as of March 2018. The corporate website lists eight exterior colors in total for the newcomer, as follows: Kinetic Yellow, Brisk Blue Metallic, Chiffon Ivory Metallic, Jungle Green, Bluish Black Pearl 3, Silky Silver Metallic, Superior White, and Medium Grey. To be revealed in full on July 5th , 2018, the Jimny for the Japanese market will be available with a choice of two engine options. On the one hand, there’s a 660-cc turbocharged three-cylinder that helps the Jimny be classified as a kei car. The other powerplant is a 1.5-liter four-cylinder that relies on natural aspiration. Both deliver the goodies through a four-speed manual or a five-speed automatic transmission.With wider wheel arches than ever before, integrated side steps, and LED headlights , the Jimny also happens to look the part. The cutesy little off-roader can also be had with six airbags, cruise control, automatic air conditioning, touchscreen infotainment, as well as Suzuki Safety Support (autonomous emergency braking).The ladder-frame chassis features a three-link rigid axle at the rear. Rear-wheel drive as standard and four-wheel drive when needed, the Jimny is offered with 15- and 16-inch wheels in Japan. And no, Suzuki didn’t confirm the Smart Hybrid Vehicle System yet for this nameplate.A top-to-bottom overhaul that precedes the third generation ( 1998 to 2018 ), the all-new Jimny commenced production in Japan on May 29th. Reminiscent of the SJ and LJ from decades past, the Jimny will be available in Europe with two mills.In addition to the K12C 1.2-liter four-cylinder DualJet, there will be a turbocharged option in the form of the K10C 1.0-liter three-cylinder BoosterJet. As for emerging markets such as India, the K12B 1.2-liter four-cylinder will have to make do.According to Suzuki’s numbers, the Jimny sold more than 2.85 million examples in 194 countries and regions as of March 2018. The corporate website lists eight exterior colors in total for the newcomer, as follows: Kinetic Yellow, Brisk Blue Metallic, Chiffon Ivory Metallic, Jungle Green, Bluish Black Pearl 3, Silky Silver Metallic, Superior White, and Medium Grey.