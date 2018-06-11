2018 Skoda Kodiaq RS Goes Official, Teaser Photo Reveals Headlight Design

On all the major social media platforms, Skoda asks a question that’s just as obvious as it is cryptic at first glance. “What’s that lurking in the dark?” the automaker writes, adding: “We’ll give you a hint: it’s something you already know but not quite! Right now, it’s getting familiar with the testing road at Nurburgring!”
That’s right, ladies and gents; the Kodiaq RS is just around the corner! Called vRS in the United Kingdom because the Ford Motor Company called dibs on the RS nameplate in this part of the world, the go-faster Kodiaq has been caught testing in one form or another for almost a year now.
With this teaser, showing the Kodiaq RS hiding in a garage at the Nurburgring, the Czech company more or less confirms the big reveal is scheduled for the coming weeks. As for when we will get to see the newcomer in the flesh, chances are the 2018 Paris Motor Show is the venue where Skoda will spill the beans.
Instead of a high-performance 2.0 TSI or an engine with more than four cylinders, the Kodiaq RS will get the 2.0 BiTDI from the Passat. You know, the same engine that’s been available in the Tiguan for quite some time now, churning out 240 PS (237 horsepower) and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) of torque. In the case of the Tiguan Allspace 4Motion 2.0 BiTDI with the DSG, acceleration to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes 6.7 seconds. Maximum velocity, on the other hand, is 228 km/h (141 mph).
These figures aren’t too impressive bearing in mind what proper sports cars such as the MX-5 can do, but on the other hand, don’t forget what the Kodiaq RS stands for. To the point, it’s a family hauler with seating for seven, burdened with all-wheel drive and a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. To make matters worse, the block is made of an alloy of cast iron and flake graphite instead of a lighter material such as aluminum. The bi-turbo setup also adds to the weight, and as the saying goes, you can't have your cake and eat it too.
The party piece of the Kodiaq RS is the way the 2.0 BiTDI delives peak torque. Those 500 Nm mentioned beforehand come on strong from 1,750 to 2,500 rpm, translating to effortless overtaking at highway speeds. With all due respect, what Skoda has created here isn’t a sporty Kodiaq, but more of a grand-touring SUV.
Speaking of grand touring, there’s another Kodiaq in the pipeline. Despite its name, the Kodiaq GT expected to arrive in 2019 isn’t anything more than a coupe-styled utility vehicle with a sloping roofline and a less cavernous trunk than the regular Kodiaq.
