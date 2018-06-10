Skoda Kodiaq RS Could Debut This Fall at 2018 Paris Motor Show

In production since 2016, the Kodiaq is a commercial success for Skoda and the Volkswagen Group. The mid-sized member of the MQB club with seating for five or seven is available with TSI and TDI engines, churning out up to 190 horsepower.

The half-brother of the Tiguan Allspace starts at £22,630 in the United Kingdom. Over in Germany, make that €32,090. But Skoda sees more scope for the RS sub-brand (vRS if you’re British), with Christian Strube advocating for a high-performance version of the Kodiaq. The Czech automaker’s head of research & development also made a case for the Superb RS, which would sit above the Octavia RS as Skoda’s range-topping sedan.Turning our attention back to the Kodiaq RS, the company has been testing prototypes of the gentle giant at the Nurburgring for quite some time now. To boot, one of those test mules was spied flaunting a license plate that reads“ Kodiaq RS .”Given these circumstances, the go-fasteris no longer a matter of “if” but of “when.” And that answer, according to Auto Express , could come in the form of the Paris Motor Show. This year’s edition opens on October 4th and ends on the 14th.“The only engine to be offered the Kodiaq vRS will be a 237-bhp 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel, insiders working on the project have hinted.” For those who would rather their ponies in metric, make that 240 horsepower. Strube told Auto Express “that he had already driven a Kodiaq equipped with that engine, describing it as fantastic.” Connected to the company’s dual-clutch transmission and 4Motion-based 4x4, the newcomer should be a hoot to drive, especially for an SUV Following the RS, the Kodiaq is confirmed to go plug-in hybrid sometime after the Superb PHEV goes official in late 2018. What this means is an estimated time of arrival of mid-2019, with the two models expected to share the plug-in drivetrain.The half-brother of the Tiguan Allspace starts at £22,630 in the United Kingdom. Over in Germany, make that €32,090.