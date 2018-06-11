autoevolution
 

“Top Gun: Maverick” Would Better Have Women Pilots, Rep. Martha McSally Says

Tom Cruise is on a roll. He has a new “Mission Impossible” installment coming out next month and he’s shooting movies back to back. One of them, currently in production, is the sequel to the 1986 hit “Top Gun.”
Though confirmed by Cruise himself months ago, not much is known about “Top Gun: Maverick.” It has an estimated 2019 release date and it – obviously – stars Tom Cruise as the leading man, but other than that, it’s anyone’s guess what it might bring new to the table after all these years.

One thing is for certain: whatever this movie is about, it would better feature female pilots as well. Paparazzi from TMZ caught up with Rep. Martha McSally and hers is the statement above. McSally also happens to be the first-ever female combat pilot for the US Air Force, so it’s not like she’s speaking out of place.

You can see her impromptu interview in the video below. She’s just as excited as “Top Gun” fans about the sequel, though she doesn’t see how producers will be able to make Cruise’s Maverick bypass the military’s age limitations. She says movies like “Top Gun” are great because they inspire people to go into service by showing them the heroic deeds that can be performed, and that’s always a great thing.

However, McSally stresses, it would be ideal if the movie kept up with the times and also featured female pilots. Not only would this be a reflection of today’s reality, but it would also send a positive message to the women in the military, telling them that they too can and should strive for greatness.

All talk aside, “Top Gun: Maverick” remains shrouded in mystery, which is uncharacteristic of a Cruise vehicle. Its IMDB page, which includes last week’s “Feel the need” poster, lists Val Kilmer returning to reprise his role as Iceman. And that’s the extent of everything we know of the sequel so far. Hopefully, Cruise will dish out more details during the upcoming “Mission Impossible: Fallout” press tour.

