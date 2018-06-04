Skoda Sunroq is the Convertible Karoq Skoda Will Never Make

More on this:

1 Armored Skoda Superb Looks Like Your Average Estate

2 Skoda Octavia Goes From London to the Nurburgring and Back on One Tank of Diesel

3 2020 Skoda Octavia Chassis Testing Mule Spied for First Time, Is a Lowered RS

4 Skoda Octavia TDI Engine Looks Amazing After 432,000 Miles and 20 Years

5 Skoda Karoq Will Be Made in Germany Too, Due to High Demand