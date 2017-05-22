2018 Renault Megane RS To Be Unveiled at Monaco Grand Prix

It sure took a while for Renault
to acknowledge that the upcoming 2018 Megane RS is like a fresh apple pie left in the window to cool down.
In order to alleviate the wait until September, when the official unveiling of the model is scheduled to take place, Renault has decided to show the all-new Megane RS this week, at the Monaco Grand Prix.
Set to sport a yellow and black livery, just the Renault Formula 1 car, the fastest Renault RS in history will be driven by the expert hands of Nico Hulkenberg, who races for the French outfit starting this season and is also 24 Hours of Le Mans champion.
In other words, it is expected that the long-awaited hot-hatch will not be going the speed limit in Monte Carlo, especially since the even will happen during a Formula 1 race weekend and the streets which comprise the circuit are closed to regular traffic.
We don't expect too many technical details to accompany the surprising Megane RS reveal, but we do know that it will be a pretty fast little bugger. Current, the title of “the king hot-hatch” belongs to the Honda Civic Type R, which is also the fastest FWD
car on the Nordschleife. It is expected that Renault will have a go at that title with the new RS, even though the competition has gotten a lot fiercer since last time.
Either way, the model should come with rear-wheel steering and some clever kinematics for the front axle, while in charge of all the commotion will be a turbocharged four-cylinder with around 300 hp.
If that unit sounds familiar
is because it will be shared with the Alpine A110
, whose version is quite a lot less powerful.
Unlike its predecessors
, the 2018 Megane RS will only be available as a five-door, and there is a good chance that fans of the manual transmission will be left in tears after seeing that the car only comes equipped with a double-clutch, EDC transmission.
That said, we should have a bit more about the car once Renault goes all-out with the yellow and black prototype on the streets of the Principality of Monaco. Meanwhile, we'll just leave with this quote full of spoilers about the car: "The Me�gane R.S. embodies the passion of every man and woman working for Renault Sport. It is the ultimate expression of the savoir-faire we have accumulated through our countless successes in motorsport. Thanks to its extreme cornering efficiency, the Me�gane R.S. is extraordinarily satisfying to drive at even the most challenging venues, such as the Nu�rburgring’s Nordschleife in Germany. With its widened bodywork and aerodynamic elements derived from F1, it is also looks the part!
" said Patrice Ratti, Managing Director, Renault Sport Cars. In other words, a new record is in the offing.