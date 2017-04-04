2018 Porsche 911 Targa GT3 Rendered as the Forbidden Neunelfer Fruit

With a few exceptions that take place during generation changes, inspecting the 911 line-up reveals that Porsche offers north of twenty derivatives of its rear-engined gem. Nevertheless, the Targa GT3 isn't one of them and we wouldn't hold our breath for Zuffenhausen to mix the two badges anything soon.





While most Porschephilles find the lack of such a crossbreed as only normal, we'll go ahead and mention two reasons that show why the melange wouldn't make sense.



First and foremost, the extra mass brought by the



Speaking of which, we've recently shown you the 2018 Porsche GT3



Secondly, the way in which the roof of the Targa Neunelfer opens, sliding towards the posterior of the car, means that the GT3's wing, which, by the way, now extends further compared to the 991.1 model, would get in the way.



Heck, not even the long-rumored Targa Turbo seems to be a viable proposition for the German automaker. So, if you're looking for the sharpest incarnation of the said 911 label, you'll have to go for the Targa 4 GTS., which makes for a brilliant daily driver.





