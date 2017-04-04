autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

2018 Porsche 911 Targa GT3 Rendered as the Forbidden Neunelfer Fruit

 
4 Apr 2017, 18:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
With a few exceptions that take place during generation changes, inspecting the 911 line-up reveals that Porsche offers north of twenty derivatives of its rear-engined gem. Nevertheless, the Targa GT3 isn't one of them and we wouldn't hold our breath for Zuffenhausen to mix the two badges anything soon.
When such forbidden fruits are on the table, the Internet will always take the time to deliver what seems impossible in the real world. And this is how we ended up with the rendering we have here, which gifts the brand spanking new 911 GT3 with the roof of a Targa.

While most Porschephilles find the lack of such a crossbreed as only normal, we'll go ahead and mention two reasons that show why the melange wouldn't make sense.

First and foremost, the extra mass brought by the Targa roof (this model is bulkier than the Convertible) would threaten the track potential of the GT3.

Speaking of which, we've recently shown you the 2018 Porsche GT3 flying on the Nurburgring. And you can expect the fresh GT Division animal to go round the infamous German track in under 7:20, which would make it quicker than the soon to be replaced 991.1 GT3 RS. Speaking of which, Rennsport Neunelfer aficionados shouldn't fret, as the 991.2 GT3 RS is almost ready to make its debut, as the most recent spy material demonstrates.

Secondly, the way in which the roof of the Targa Neunelfer opens, sliding towards the posterior of the car, means that the GT3's wing, which, by the way, now extends further compared to the 991.1 model, would get in the way.

Heck, not even the long-rumored Targa Turbo seems to be a viable proposition for the German automaker. So, if you're looking for the sharpest incarnation of the said 911 label, you'll have to go for the Targa 4 GTS., which makes for a brilliant daily driver.


 

A post shared by @porschecarz on Apr 1, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

2018 porsche 911 gt3 Porsche 911 Targa Porsche rendering
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86