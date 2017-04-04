autoevolution
Porsche 911 YouTuber Nick Murray Talks Apple CarPlay Bugs, Old Macintosh in Car

 
4 Apr 2017, 16:37 UTC
by
Unlike many of its competitors, the Prosche 911 is a machine that can easily cater to the role of a daily driver, so it's only natural for tons and tons of aficionados out there to wonder how life with a Neunelfer feels. And Nick Murray, an YouTuber who spends quite a lot of his time behind the wheel of a 991.2 Carrera 4S, has plenty of answers for us.
In his latest clip, the vlogger talks about the infotainment system on his Neunelfer, focusing on the Apple CarPlay bits.

This is the point where we should probably list the most important points the Porschephile makes, but we'll start by telling you that the video does provide a relatively reasonable explanation for the retro Machintosh riding shotgun in Nick's 911.

Nick lists at least three important quirks of the AppleCar play in his Porsche and, fortunately, none of these seems to be critical. Of course, the man also talks about the assets of the system, which are enough to make any Apple or Porsche fan to rub his/her hands in excitment.

We are now about one year and a half away from the moment when we came across the (unofficial) news on Porsche refusing to introduce Android Auto in its vehicle due to Google reportedly asking for too much data. While the tech giant has denied the news, we have yet to see any change in the carmaker's decision.

No fresh info on the topic seems to have surfaced meanwhile, so those willing to mix Google infotainment with the Porsche crest still have to turn to various compromises in order to do so.

Who knows? Perhaps Google and Porsche will sort things out before the German automaker gets to complete the development of the next-generation 911, which has already been spotted testing in Carrera, Cabriolet and Turbo guise.

