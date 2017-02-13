2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Tries to Hide Its Wider Stance Inside Transport Truck

We spied the 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class on tons of occasions, so you could imagine that the three-pointed-star doesn't have any issue with parading the W464 prototypes on public roads. Such an assumption would be wrong and we're here to show you a pair of G-Wagon test vehicles hidden inside a transport truck.





The precious cargo was caught on camera while being unloaded in Stuttgart, the automaker's home city.Expect the second coming of the G-Wagen to bring a wider, longer vehicle, one whose cabin will deliver a serious boost in terms of accommodation and luggage capacity.Speaking of which, we've already shown you the dashboard of the second-gen G-Class, thanks to leaked images and spyshots.Despite the size boost, the new platform of the G-Class will actually allow theto go on a diet, with the rumor mill talking about a weight loss of between 440 and 900 lbs (make that 200 and 408 kg).In the firepower department, the German automaker's biturbo 4.0-liter V8 will be a key pillar, whether we're talking about Affalterbach-badged models or not.The debut of the terrain tamer is expected to take place by the end of the year. Given the importance of the model and Mercedes-Benz's increasing passion for separate launch events, the Gelandewagen could skip major car shows, determining us all to offer it our undivided attention.While we all chew on the spy material revealing the second-generation G-Class bit by bit, we'll remind you that the swansong of the outgoing W463 generation has landed earlier today.We're talking about the Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet , a brutally lavish offroader the three-pointed star decided to launch as a safari car - here's a piece of footage showing the uber-Gelandewagen doing its thing over in South Africa.