2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Tries to Hide Its Wider Stance Inside Transport Truck

 
13 Feb 2017
by
We spied the 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class on tons of occasions, so you could imagine that the three-pointed-star doesn't have any issue with parading the W464 prototypes on public roads. Such an assumption would be wrong and we're here to show you a pair of G-Wagon test vehicles hidden inside a transport truck.
The precious cargo was caught on camera while being unloaded in Stuttgart, the automaker's home city.

Expect the second coming of the G-Wagen to bring a wider, longer vehicle, one whose cabin will deliver a serious boost in terms of accommodation and luggage capacity.

Speaking of which, we've already shown you the dashboard of the second-gen G-Class, thanks to leaked images and spyshots.

Despite the size boost, the new platform of the G-Class will actually allow the SUV to go on a diet, with the rumor mill talking about a weight loss of between 440 and 900 lbs (make that 200 and 408 kg).

In the firepower department, the German automaker's biturbo 4.0-liter V8 will be a key pillar, whether we're talking about Affalterbach-badged models or not.

The debut of the terrain tamer is expected to take place by the end of the year. Given the importance of the model and Mercedes-Benz's increasing passion for separate launch events, the Gelandewagen could skip major car shows, determining us all to offer it our undivided attention.In case you've missed the debut of the Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, here's a reminder
While we all chew on the spy material revealing the second-generation G-Class bit by bit, we'll remind you that the swansong of the outgoing W463 generation has landed earlier today.

We're talking about the Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, a brutally lavish offroader the three-pointed star decided to launch as a safari car - here's a piece of footage showing the uber-Gelandewagen doing its thing over in South Africa.

