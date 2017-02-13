autoevolution

2017 Renault Megane GT-Line With 1.2 Turbo Sounds Great, Is Slow

 
13 Feb 2017, 23:05 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Australia is not the land of the Commodore, at least not the one you remember. Much like Holden is switching to FWD sedans and small hatchback, French carmaker Renault is also pushing deeper into the market.
To the uninitiated, the car in the video looks like the Megane GT, fitted with an Alcantara leather interior, sports suspension, and a body kit. However, it's actually the GT-Line faker.

With the previous generation Megane, the GT-Line models were quite popular. Much like Volkswagen's R-Line, they offer hot hatch looks in combination with frugal engines.The bark is worse than the bite
However, there's a tradeoff to be made. Renault has gotten rid of all its big engines, and the small ones don't deliver the performance suggested by the output numbers.

Just take this acceleration test featuring the 1.2 TCe turbo, producing 132 PS (that's what the video says) and 205 Nm of torque. The other half of the powertrain is a 7-speed DCT gearbox, much like the one used by the real Megane GT.

This independent test is carried out by PDrive under much better weather conditions than Europe can offer right now. Despite this, the French car only managed 0 to 100 km/h in 9.79 seconds, which I'd describe as slow for a 130 horsepower compact. However, it's actually faster than the official claim of 10.3 seconds.

So could the GT-Line pack make the Megane faster? It certainly makes it sound better, with cool turbo sounds coming from the engine. That sports exhaust is a nice add-on, but we don't think they re-tuned the engine or introduced better rubber.

By no means are we saying that this is a bad car. Renault has done what it could with the 1.2-liter engine, and the weight of this new Megane version is acceptable: 1,235 kilograms. That's about three people's worth lighter than the Megane GT, which is burdened by that 4Control and some standard radar systems. But we just wish there was something in the 75 hp gap between this and the current flagship.

Renault Megane 2017 Renault Megane Megane GT-Line Renault acceleration test
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our RENAULT Testdrives:

RENAULT Megane RS 250 Cup73
2015 Renault Megane RS 275 Trophy71
2015 Renault Kadjar75
2015 Renault Zoe65
2015 Renault Captur61
RENAULT Clio RS 20068
RENAULT Clio 0.9 TCe67
RENAULT Twizy EV52
RENAULT Koleos Facelift66
RENAULT Clio RS Gordini65